Mocha residents condemn ‘Coalition’ MP’s ‘dunce thugs’ remark

THE Mocha Women on Track has vehemently condemned the “abusive comments” and “shameless behaviour” of APNU+AFC parliamentarian Nima Flue-Bess, who referred to residents of the East Bank Demerara community of Mocha-Arcadia as “dunce thugs”.

According to the community development group, Mocha Women on Track, “We wish to register our grave disappointment over the recent abusive social media post by Flue-Bess, who refers to the hard-working residents of our community as dunce-thugs.”

The group went on to say: “We are encouraged by the swift response and bravery of residents to protest against the continued confrontational and crass behaviour of Flue-Bess. This is a worrying sign of sustained aggression against the residents.”

The APNU+AFC MP’s social media post follows her recent attempts to intimidate a NCN cameraman, who is also a Mocha resident and was executing his duties by providing coverage of a public APNU+AFC event at Mocha.

“We wish to place on record that our group of 40-plus women, including mothers, is also deeply disappointed by the continued vilification of our young men and women by Flue-Bess and others, because they refuse to join the APNU+AFC’s bitterness towards the development of our community,” the group said.

It went on to state that as a community, residents have suffered “enough humiliation” in the past, and can no longer afford to sit on the sidelines and be dominated by the “self-serving political interests” of a few misguided individuals.

“Our group remains apolitical and open to constructive engagements with various groups that will lead to the upliftment of residents of Mocha Arcadia, and lead to development for all residents of the community,” the group said, adding:

“We call on all the residents of our community to continue their rejection of the foolish attempts by Flue-Bess to divide us with derogatory labels and threats.”

The group is also calling on Flue-Bess to issue an unreserved apology to the residents of Mocha Arcadia for her ill-advised classification of the community’s youth as “dunce thugs.”

“Such behaviour has no place in our discourse, especially at this time of our developmental history. Our community is stronger together,” the Mocha women’s group related.