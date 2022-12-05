‘My career as an educator could have ended disastrously’

–Dr. Hutson breaks silence on former APNU+AFC administration’s attempts to ‘bury’ him

–expresses gratitude to the PPP/C for recalling him, giving him the opportunity to pass on wisdom, skills

AFTER being cast aside by the former A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration, Dr. Marcel Hutson, has finally broken his silence about the coalition’s attempts to stifle him by sending him on extended leave for simply doing his job.

“My career as an educator, and more so as Chief Education Officer (CEO) spanning more than 33 years could have ended disastrously after being sent on extended leave for doing what I do best: Serving the children and people of this nation. There was a deafening silence on this matter by those with a penchant for talking,” Dr. Hutson said.

There was much speculation over Dr. Hutson’s removal from the post since December 2019, and as word got around, the Education Ministry, which at the time was under the authority of then Minister of Education Nicolette Henry, issued a press release saying that he was “statutorily expected to retire on September 1, 2020,” and had to his credit 230 days of annualised leave, which he was, therefore, required to take.

As such, he was made to proceed on early retirement leave to enjoy all of his outstanding leave and benefits. The Ministry had further noted in that release that by the time Hutson’s leave was up, “he would have attained the requisite statutory age of retirement, in accordance with the Public Service rules.”

Although not naming the former minister, Dr. Huston, in a letter to the editor, said: “It remains a mystery why someone without a deep understanding of education delivery would attempt to malign their greatest human resource asset at the nation’s children’s expense upon the pandemic’s arrival. But a good man can never be kept down.”

After August 2020, still shaken by what the coalition did, Dr. Hutson’s flagging spirits were revived by a call from President Dr. Irfaan Ali.

“One night,” he recalled, “I was going through my ordeal, still grappling with why someone would perform such a dastardly act. I was asleep around midnight when my wife brought my cellphone, saying the President wanted to talk to me. Out of sheer compassion, I heard President Ali say: ‘You cannot finish like this. Go to Priya.’ I did, and she welcomed me with open arms. The President and I had no prior relationship, yet he reached out to me. Others tried to bury me but did not know I was a seed.”

Dr. Hutson was reinstated as CEO, and helped significantly to steer the country through the pandemic, and return the education sector to some level of normalcy up until last week, when he called it a day from that position and took up the mantle as Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council.

“During the extra two years given to me, I was able to impart years of accumulated wisdom, knowledge and skills to the younger officers in the ministry that have been a contributory force to their efficiency and effectiveness in the execution of their roles, particularly during the pandemic,” the educator said.

He added: “I left the CEO’s office, not in despair but with a smile. As an Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council, I am at the heart of education delivery at the level of post-secondary and tertiary institutions such as universities and colleges, a job I relish. Thanks to all my supporters and those who offered kind and encouraging words.”

Cognisant of the opportunities granted to him by the PPP/C and the contradictory statements regarding Guyana’s direction circulated by the APNU+AFC, Dr. Marcel Hutson said: “I close by asking these questions of every citizen of this country. What do you want to be remembered for? What will your legacy be when you die? Is it one who thrived on chaos and controversies, or one who brought enlightenment, peace and goodwill to the brothers and sisters of our country? The time for healing in this nation is now. Together we can do the extraordinary.”