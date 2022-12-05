$50M contract signed for construction of ‘Blacka Bridge’

–residents commend swift action by gov’t

PERMANENT Secretary of the Public Works Ministry, Vladim Persaud, on Sunday, signed a contract with Modern Construction and Trucking Services for the emergency construction of an improved ‘B’ Field Sophia Bridge (Blacka Bridge).

The contract, valued at some $50 million, will span a period of three months, and will see a brand-new bridge built to replace the previous one, which had been in a dilapidated state for some time.

Following a recent visit by ministers of government, a commitment was made to have a sturdy and efficient bridge in place of the current one, which has been in a deplorable state for some time.

Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, who was present at the signing, reassured residents of the government’s continued commitment to delivering quality service to all residents of Guyana.

“This is demonstrative of your government working for all the people. Whether you reside in Sophia, Enmore, Buxton… in any community, we are for all the people, in every country across the region. And as we move forward as a government, we look forward to your partnership in making these things happen. Because the representation from the community was important in bringing us to this point where we are actualising emergency works on this bridge… So, you have to continue to work with us as a government, because we want to continue working with you,” he said.

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar told residents that the construction of the bridge would be of good quality. He reminded residents of the government’s recent commitment to building the bridge and the timely intervention.

“Ministers Oneidge Walrond, Kwame McCoy, Collin Croal, and myself came here a few weeks ago. We made the commitment, the President of Guyana and Vice President said let’s go out to tender. I want to let you know that it’s emergency works, and because of the emergency nature of the bridge, we went to restrictive tender, and the best contractor, based on the tender submitted, won,” he said.

Residents of Sophia expressed their relief at the timely intervention.

Constituency Councillor for Region Five, Clayton Hinds, lauded the initiative, noting the importance of the bridge in linking constituencies five and 12.

“I am so happy that only recently we complained about this bridge, and already we can see that action that is being taken. I am so happy, because I live here, and I know how important this bridge is,” he expressed.

Melissa Peters, a resident of Sophia, said, “I’ve lived in Sophia for over 28 years, and I’m very impressed with the work that has started so soon, because last month we had a meeting, where I raised [concern] about the bridge and it was actually looked into. I want to say thank you for the great job that you have been doing… all the ministers, thank you so much for looking into Sophia. We’re grateful, thank you. Keep up the good work.”

Joseph Jordan, another resident from ‘A’ Field, also expressed his happiness at the news, “I feel very good about the bridge, because I am from ‘A’ field Sophia, and most times I’m using this bridge, it does always be a congestion, especially most mornings that you have to come through. And two times already I’ve been in an accident on this bridge, so I would just like to say thank you for everything that has been going on, and I would like to say this is one of the best things.”

“Right now, I want to say thanks to the VP, and thanks to the ministers and the people in government that are doing something for Sophia. Because the previous government that was in power didn’t do anything for Sophia, and these are things they could have done for Sophia. So, I want to say thanks to the president, thanks to the VP, and thanks to the ministers… I want to say thanks to them, for the things that they’re doing not only for Sophia but for the things that they’re doing right away around Guyana,” Sherwayne James said.

Other residents expressed similar sentiments.

Construction of the new bridge is set to begin within the new week. (DPI)