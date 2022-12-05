Massive cleanup campaign restores beauty to Sophia

LARGE-scale cleanup campaigns have been organised countrywide as part of efforts to beautify Guyana, and, on Sunday, several government ministers joined scores of residents to continue this initiative in suburban Sophia.

Godfrey Phillips, a resident, told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that this community clean-up was long overdue.

“We need this clean-up for a good while, and for the ministers who come in to give us this opportunity, it is good,” he emphasised, citing that Phase Two of the undertaking should be more publicised, so that more persons can participate.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Shan Thorne, a fireman who has been living in the community for nearly three decades.

Thorne said he has not witnessed a clean-up effort involving government ministers raking and cutting grass from the road shoulders in years.

“For a long time I never see this kind of momentum; I think since Mr. President came on board with the One Guyana initiative, it’s so much activity and positive energy. I have to come out to commend them on it,” the firefighter noted.

He said that he is anticipating Phase Two of the exercise, and will sacrifice some of his daily hours to gather more community members to lend a helping hand.

Sunday’s exercise saw scores of residents eagerly cleaning their community, all with the hope of beautifying Sophia.

Rhonda Peters said she feels like a proud Guyanese being able to lend support to the remarkable venture.

“As a resident in the community, I feel it’s a really good initiative that the government should host this activity,” the activist for youth and sport said.

Peters added: “I am taking this opportunity to invite all the members of the community; you can come and participate in the cleanup because cleanliness is godliness.”

At the cleanup activity, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill thanked the Sophia Community Development Council members, Turkeyen Police Station officers, and Guyana Defence Force ranks for their strong support of the exercise.

“It is called leading from the front; we want this translated into action across every community, in every region, everywhere,” Minister Edghill said, adding: “But what is interesting about today is that we have been here a couple of hours, and we have not moved from this spot; we have not moved from one spot, you know why, because of the enormity of what takes place.

“All around here are shops, but I have not seen anybody provide any support in terms of how they dispose of their garbage, so it is clear, I am going to have the Ministry serve notices to everybody, if we cannot get compliance. Shop-owners have to do better; we cannot continue in this state.”

Minister of Human Service and Social Security Dr. Vindhya Persaud said the exercise amplifies the government’s stance on promoting a clean community, especially with the early-morning turnout by community members.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar also commented on the exercise, stating that the initiative ties into the government’s agenda of enhancing communities.

“We are in every single community in Georgetown, the coastland communities, and the hinterland; we are everywhere. We are participating at a community level to make sure that we get this work done; rain is falling, and it didn’t stop the work,” the minister noted.