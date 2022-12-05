–PM Phillips says country witnessing new, exciting enhancements every day

‘TIS the Yuletide season, and as Guyanese celebrate this beloved holiday, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips sought to assure them that there is indeed much to celebrate, as the government is working diligently to create a prosperous country for all.

Prime Minister Phillips spoke moments before the enormous Christmas Tree at Rahaman’s Park, Houston, Georgetown, was lit on Sunday night.

Addressing scores of Georgetown and lower East Bank residents eagerly awaiting the illumination of the iconic tree, the Prime Minister posited that Guyana is undergoing a period of exponential development. And according to him, the Christmas season and year-end period present an opportunity to reflect on the strides that were made this year.

“We are building a prosperous country and a future for our children and grandchildren, and this is a great opportunity to reflect on how far we have come as a country, and be thankful even as we continue to build,” he said.

Further, PM Phillips told the gathering that Guyana is seeing new and exciting enhancements every day that will add to the holistic growth and expansion of the nation.

Already, the country has witnessed significant infrastructural development with the creation of new roads, bridges and buildings. Major projects such as the new Wales Gas-to-Energy project and a new Demerara Harbour Crossing are expected in the coming years.

Beyond those tangible projects, there have been initiatives implemented to cushion the hardships faced by people, particularly as countries grapple with global shocks like the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine/Russia crisis.

Emphasising the government’s sound track record in facilitating development and providing relief to people, the Prime Minister assured the residents that the Dr. Irfaan Ali-led administration is committed to ensuring that prosperity continues for all Guyanese to enjoy and partake in.

He added that this is the time of thanksgiving and celebration, and as such he could not think of a better time to give thanks for all that the country has achieved.

Evidencing Guyana’s achievements to date is the progress highlighted in a recent report from the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

According to the report, Guyana has positioned itself, for the first time, as the leading foreign direct investment (FDI) destination in the Caribbean. This builds on successive reports from international financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank that highlight Guyana’s noteworthy economic growth and expansion to date.

Meanwhile, as the Christmas season approaches, the Prime Minister said that he hopes that all will remember the true reason for the season, and live peacefully with others while practising generosity among fellow men.

He noted that Guyanese must ensure that traditions are kept alive, as these customs and practices are unique, and originate from a myriad of cultures that converge into a melting pot of traditions.

Subsequently, the tree which is reportedly 70 feet tall, was lit at Rahaman’s Park, East Bank Demerara.