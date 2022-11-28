Life-changing

THE lives of Guyanese from all walks of life have changed for the better over the last two years. Farmers, sugar workers, fishermen, school-aged children, and more recently, public servants, are among those who have felt the impact of the PPP/C government’s care and compassion, and their overall efforts to improve the life of every Guyanese.

The implementation of a slew of well-thought-out measures have brought relief to thousands by increasing their spending power and allowing many to take that first step towards a life-goal.

The one-off cash grants, the increase in pension, public servants’ salaries and schoolchildren grant, and the distribution of free fertilizers and other necessities to farmers, will go a long way.

One must not stifle their conscience by looking at one aspect of government’s efforts; it must be looked at in totality to get a true sense of the tremendous impact it has had or is having on sections of the population.

It would be agreed that among government’s biggest achievements thus far, are its aggressive housing drive which is giving thousands access to land and affordable housing, and the steps it has taken to improve water supply and give remote communities access to this precious commodity for the first time.

Whether young or old, everyone aspires to be a homeowner and government has recognised this.

In addition to its planned distribution of 50, 000 house lots by 2025, government has made many options available to house lot owners to ensure that they are able to construct their homes.

Many had said that the government’s goal was an ambitious promise that was unlikely to be kept. However, government has proven all the naysayers wrong and has spent billions of dollars to develop housing lands all across the country.

What is even more symbolic, is that their mission is more than merely providing a house lot. Recognising the challenges allottees are facing when attempting to access a bank loan, particularly those with small salaries, the government took ‘the bull by the horn’ and tackled the matter swiftly, fairly and compassionately, so that all stakeholders would accept without hesitation the decision it would make.

From increasing the mortgage ceiling to $20 million and lowering mortgage interest rates, to establishing a home-construction assistance facility through which house lot owners can seek government’s help to construct one of three standard pre-designed house models, and commencing the application process for the steel and cement housing subsidy, government has given everyone options from which to choose.

At least once a month the Ministry of Housing and Water holds a land-distribution exercise. The touching stories of how this has impacted the lives of recipients and their families are endless.

This is what Nitesh Sahadeo, a 23-year-old farmer had to say during a recent Ministry of Housing and Water ‘Dream realised’ housing drive in Corentyne, Berbice.

“For the first time, I am owning my own land, and this is a big accomplishment for me. This is a very important start for the move that we will make as a young couple. I am very thankful to be able to own a land, and thankful to the government for providing this opportunity for us. It’s the best start we can get as a young couple looking to build our future; we are extremely happy, and this is the best gift ahead of our wedding.”

He and his fiancée Nitesh Sahadeo, received one of the 360 house lots that were allocated in Number 75 Housing Scheme.

For this young couple, homeownership is a life-changing step as it is the perfect start to their marriage.

Others spoke of how it gives them a sense of empowerment, will allow them to live rent-free and improve their living standards.

As the housing drive gathers steam, there are frequent complaints about the state of roads in these housing developments. However, one cannot reasonably expect government to build roads in an area where massive construction is taking place.

Home owners have to be reasonable in their thinking, and instead of complaining, recognise that development comes with a bit of discomfort and inconvenience.

They should also divert their energies to urging persons to utilise the various measures available for homeownership, so that everyone can live in comfort within a reasonable period of time.

Guyana Water Inc has been putting measures in place to give residents access to potable water for the first time or improve their water quality.

Can you imagine having to fetch water from a creek located 200 feet from your home?

Many living in remote parts of Guyana have had to endure this inconvenience, but government is taking steps to bring relief.

Some 56 households in Parikawarinau in Region Nine are now getting improved water supply following the commissioning of an $18 million water supply system.

Over the weekend it was also announced that wells will soon be drilled along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, giving first-time water access to Kairuni, Moblissa, Long Creek and other communities.

Five Miles in Bartica, Kaibarupai in Region Eight, Port Kaituma in Region One, Esau and Jacob in Mahaicony and Annai and Nappi in Region Nine, are among the communities that now have access to water in their homes.

Given the current trend, there can be no doubt that government has more life-changing measures in store for its citizens. Just sit back, relax and watch as government works to give each Guyanese a comfortable life and a pathway to success.