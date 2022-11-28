Over 90 girls complete Guyanese Girl Code programme

THE People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) administration remains steadfast in its efforts to bridge the digital divide.

In a demonstration of this continuous effort, approximately 98 girls from Regions Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica), Five (Mahaica-Berbice), Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), and Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) recently completed the annual Guyanese Girl Code programme.

The initiative provides a platform and safe space for girls across the country to become involved in technology.

The Guyanese Girls Code programme is organised by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM)’s Industry and Innovation Unit and targets females between the ages of 11 to 16.

A principle aim of the programme is to address and combat the gender discrepancy in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector, while simultaneously creating and solidifying ICT skills in the young female population, to advance the sector.

It seeks to advance girls’ knowledge of computer science through several areas, including coding, robotics and programming.

Director of the Industry and Innovations Unit, Shahrukh Hussain commended the participants for capitalising on the opportunity to become involved in ICT.

“Everyone who participated here over the last two months had the opportunity to gain self-confidence and creativity while developing a network with their peers so that Guyana’s ICT sector can grow,” he said.

He said that the programme goes hand-in-hand with achieving the fifth Sustainable Development Goal which relates to achieving gender equality and empowering all women and girls.

“Ending all forms of discrimination against girls is not only a basic human right, but it also has a multiplier effect across all other developing areas-especially in ICT.

“The promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women is central to the mandate of the Government of Guyana, and intrinsic in its developmental approach,” Hussain emphasised.

He noted that the government continues to advocate for equal rights, especially in the fields of science and technology, and works assiduously to combat discriminatory practices.

Moreover, he stressed that ICT involvement is extremely important, as the sector is the vehicle of the future.

This year’s edition of the programme was delivered under the theme: Access and Safety. (DPI)