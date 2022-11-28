Community in shock at horrific murder of Charity granny

CINDY Gamell, a primary school teacher of Richmond, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), is currently in police custody as authorities investigate the Sunday morning killing of her grandmother.

The incident occurred around 04:00 hours, police said. The dead woman is 75-year-old Angelica Agatha Gamell of Charity Housing Scheme.

The Guyana Chronicle understands that the 21-year-old suspect was apprehended by police at the home of a cousin. A relative told this newspaper that the suspect, who is currently on maternity leave, would often visit her grandmother.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect ran out of the house on Sunday morning and called out to neighbours to check on her grandmother.

Cindy Gamell was reportedly holding her one-month-old baby in her bloodied hands at the time the alarm was raised.

Police on Sunday said a neighbour claimed loud screams, stomping and cries were heard coming from the home; it lasted for approximately 15 minutes.

“Thereafter, the suspect knocked at the door of the said neighbour and asked for it to be opened.

“The neighbour opened her door and saw the suspect with a baby, naked in her hands, who told her that the baby just died and attempted to hand the baby over to her (neighbour) who refused to take the baby.

“The suspect then walked out the yard onto the street with her baby,” the police report said.

Following an assessment of the crime scene, police reported that “the body was examined and one large wound was seen behind the neck and one to the right-side temple.

“Also, two large wounds were seen on the back of the elderly woman’s head. All of the elderly woman’s hair was also removed from her head and placed on the kitchen floor.

“A pair of scissors with what appeared to be blood stains were found on top of a gas stove. A broken glass jar was found on the floor next to the body and cooking salt was seen scattered on the floor.”

Angelica Gamell’s body was taken to the Charity Cottage Hospital where an autopsy is to be conducted.

“Several persons were questioned. The suspect was seen with injuries on her right hand. When questioned by the police, she claimed that she does not know how she received her injuries. She was placed into custody pending further investigations,” police said.