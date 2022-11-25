Over $1B more in salaries for over 8,000 in the Disciplined Services

–following adjustment to salary scales of various ranks

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali on Thursday announced sweeping changes to the salaries of several categories of workers in the Disciplined Services of Guyana.

The increases, which will benefit ranks of the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Defence Force, reflect a more than $1 billion annualised increase to the sum paid to those workers.

Further, those increases which will take effect from January 1, 2023, will add to the eight per cent across-the-board retroactive increase already announced for public servants.

In a virtual announcement, Dr. Ali explained that the government, in determining the adjustments, was mindful of the need to resolve anomalies and disparities across the Disciplined Services and across comparable positions.

He said: “We were also mindful of the need to ensure that we improve our competitiveness, particularly at the entry-level, so that our Disciplined Services continue to be an attractive employment prospect for our young men and women.”

The adjustment in the salaries will benefit over 8,000 persons. Dr Ali said that this move represents the latest instalment of the government’s commitment to continue improving the working conditions of employees in the Public Sector.

In relation to the increase in salaries for the Guyana Police Force:

• Constables will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $94,907 to $102,488. This represents an additional eight per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Constable;

• Lance Corporals will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $108,719 to $115,000. This represents an additional 5.8 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Lance Corporal;

• Corporals will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $111,327 to $125,000. This represents an additional 12.3 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Corporal;

• Sergeants will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $128,056 to $140,000. This represents an additional 9.3 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Sergeant;

• Inspectors will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $163,712 to $170,000;

• Chief Inspectors will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $178,630 to $185,000;

• Cadet Officers will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $171,224 to $185,000. This represents an additional eight per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Cadet Officer;

• Assistant Superintendents will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $188,978 to $200,000. This represents an additional 5.8 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to an Assistant Superintendent;

• Deputy Superintendents will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $188,978 to $230,000. This represents an additional 21.7 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Deputy Superintendent;

• Superintendents will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $200,299 to $240,000. This represents an additional 19.8 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Superintendent;

• Senior Superintendents will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $296,296 to $320,000. This represents an additional eight per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Senior Superintendent; and

• Assistant Commissioners will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $418,518 to $425,000.

Meanwhile, the President announced that Rural Constables will also now have their minimum salary adjusted from $75,203 to $85,000, while neighbourhood policemen/women will see their minimum salaries adjusted from $84,387 to $95,000.

Members of the Guyana Fire Service are also set to benefit, as the President said:

• Firemen/Firewomen with five to ten years of experience will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $102,488 to $110,000. This represents an additional 7.3 per cent increase on the current minimum salary;

• Emergency Medical Technicians will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $88,143 to $95,000. This represents an additional 7.8 per cent increase on the current minimum salary;

• Leading Firemen/Firewomen will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $122,241 to $130,000. This represents an additional 6.3 per cent increase on the current minimum salary;

• Section Leaders will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $154,172 to $174,172. This represents an additional 13 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Section Leader;

• Sub-Officers will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $154,181 to $174,181. This represents an additional 13 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Sub-Officer;

• Cadet Officers will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $171,938 to $185,000. This represents an additional 7.6 per cent increase on the current minimum salary paid to a Cadet Officer; and

• Station Officers will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $251,639 to $260,000, while

• Divisional Officers will now have their current minimum salary adjusted upwards from $337,364 to $345,000.

In relation to the increases announced for the Guyana Defence Force, President Ali said that the current minimum salary for recruits will be adjusted upwards from $94,485 to $100,000, while the current minimum salary for Privates will be adjusted upwards from $94,771 to $102,488.

“These salary adjustments come at great cost to the Treasury. We expect you to honour these adjustments with dignity; with hard work; with accountability; with transparency. And we expect you to perform at all times at the highest level. We expect you to deliver a better service to the people of our country,” he said.

The Head of State added that during the course of this week, additional announcements will be made as it relates to the different categories of workers.

Workers could, therefore, rest assured that the government is committed to the upliftment of families, the public service and others, Dr. Ali said.

He added: “This is a government that believes in bringing our people together; believes in national unity. This is a government that can publicly state, anywhere and any time, its fundamental principle of building a Guyana for all, and not an opportunistic narrative used by a select few to peddle their own propaganda and narrative.”