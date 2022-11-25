‘A major step forward’

–members of the Joint Services express gratitude for adjusted salary scales

FOLLOWING the announcement by President Dr. Irfaan Ali of the sweeping changes to the salaries of several categories of workers in the Disciplined Services, many of the beneficiaries have expressed their appreciation for this major step forward.

The increases, which will benefit ranks of the Guyana Police Force, Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Defence Force, reflect a more than $1 billion annualised increase to the sum paid to those workers.

Further, those increases, which will take effect from January 1, 2023, will add to the eight per cent across-the-board retroactive increase already announced for public servants.

Acting Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken said that he was overwhelmingly happy, not for himself but for the ranks.

“While they’re motivated because of the increase, much is given; much is expected, and so, we expect the increase of salary brings responsibility. So, we shouldn’t be hearing about corruption after now, and we shouldn’t be hearing about added monies being allocated outside of salary,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Further, Sergeant Richmond, who is attached to the GPF, said that words cannot describe how excited she is to be receiving an increase on her salary.

“It will definitely go a long way with not just myself, but my husband, too, because he is an Inspector… I just want to say thank you to the President, and to the government,” she said.

Deputy Superintendent Halley said she is elated to receive an increase in her salary. She has already served for 33 years in the Force and is close to retirement.

Private Armando Singh of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) said that he is thankful for the increase, and hopes that it benefits him through his savings and spending.

Private Kelly Summer, who has been in the GDF for three years, said that the increase is considerable, given her everyday expenses.

“It shows some form of appreciation. Due to the fact that we are soldiers, not only do we contribute to the security aspect and providing security services for Guyana, but also towards maintaining a clean Guyana; many cleanup campaigns. So I think that what they have done is something good,” Private Summer related.

Private Joshua Fields said that it has been a year since he joined the GDF, and he is grateful for the salary increase.

“Not only has the salary itself been increased, but my spending power as well, and I am grateful to the President for such a change,” Fields noted.

Private Scion Don said that he feels appreciated, and that the salary increase will help him financially.

Another Private, Nikassi Fraser said that the salary adjustment is not only a way of saying ‘Job well done!’ but also serves to motivate soldiers.