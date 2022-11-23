News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
All pumps, sluices activated to drain city following heavy rainfall
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Draining a large volume of water into the Demerara River (DPI photo)
Draining a large volume of water into the Demerara River (DPI photo)

–President Ali bemoans irresponsible garbage dumping in waterways

CITIZENS moving through Georgetown at midday on Tuesday were drenched and somewhat inconvenienced after heavy rainfall inundated the capital city, prompting quick action from central government to activate all pumps and sluices.

In a Facebook post showing the Princes Street pump constrained by shredded rice bags, President, Dr Irfaan Ali called on citizens to desist from irresponsible dumping of garbage in the waterways.

In a subsequent post, the President confirmed the status of the city’s drainage equipment noting that Main and Quamina Streets were drained through the Church Street sluice; Hardina, Princes, Halley and Durban Streets through the Princes Street sluice and Robb, Camp, Regent and Croal Streets through the Commerce Street sluice.

Image of the Princes Street pump end affected by garbage (President Ali photo)

The President noted further that the communities of Kitty, Campbellville, Subryanville, Bel-Air Park, and Sophia were drained through the Kitty and Liliendaal pumps, while East, North and South Ruimveldt were drained through the Liliendaal pump and Ruimveldt north and south sluices.

Added to that, Queenstown and Alberttown were drained through the Cowan Street sluice and Kitty pump, while Albouystown and North-East La Penitence were served by the Sussex Street sluice.

The North Ruimveldt sluice drained water from Alexander Village and West Ruimveldt.

“Floodwaters in North and South Ruimveldt receded quickly as a direct result of the desilting of the alleyways initiated by the government,” President Ali noted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajemohabir40@gmail.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2022 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.