All pumps, sluices activated to drain city following heavy rainfall

–President Ali bemoans irresponsible garbage dumping in waterways

CITIZENS moving through Georgetown at midday on Tuesday were drenched and somewhat inconvenienced after heavy rainfall inundated the capital city, prompting quick action from central government to activate all pumps and sluices.

In a Facebook post showing the Princes Street pump constrained by shredded rice bags, President, Dr Irfaan Ali called on citizens to desist from irresponsible dumping of garbage in the waterways.

In a subsequent post, the President confirmed the status of the city’s drainage equipment noting that Main and Quamina Streets were drained through the Church Street sluice; Hardina, Princes, Halley and Durban Streets through the Princes Street sluice and Robb, Camp, Regent and Croal Streets through the Commerce Street sluice.

The President noted further that the communities of Kitty, Campbellville, Subryanville, Bel-Air Park, and Sophia were drained through the Kitty and Liliendaal pumps, while East, North and South Ruimveldt were drained through the Liliendaal pump and Ruimveldt north and south sluices.

Added to that, Queenstown and Alberttown were drained through the Cowan Street sluice and Kitty pump, while Albouystown and North-East La Penitence were served by the Sussex Street sluice.

The North Ruimveldt sluice drained water from Alexander Village and West Ruimveldt.

“Floodwaters in North and South Ruimveldt receded quickly as a direct result of the desilting of the alleyways initiated by the government,” President Ali noted.