$28.7M primary school commissioned at Swan

AS the Ministry of Education continues its efforts to make schooling accessible across the country, a new primary school was on Tuesday commissioned at Swan on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

According to a press release issued by the ministry, construction of the $28.7 million school will ensure that pupils living in Swan no longer have to travel to Yarrowkabra and Kuru Kururu to receive an education.

“The building and commissioning of Swan Primary School signify the commitment of the Ministry of Education and by extension the Government of Guyana in working towards fulfilling the promises to build, expand and improve educational facilities across Guyana and to reduce inequities,” the release said.

There are presently 106 pupils enrolled at the primary school along with six teachers.

The school was commissioned by the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall.

In her feature address, Minister Manickchand stated that the commissioning is a promise fulfilled.

She explained that after assuming office, she along with Minister Dharamlall and Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, visited the community and one of the issues raised was the absence of a primary school in the community, the press release said.

She added that the ministry is committed to providing equal and equitable education opportunities for students across Guyana.

“Our commitment to you is that as a government, we will not only put the money into infrastructure, but we also must make sure we’re monitoring to get results from your children. If you get Yarrowkabra Secondary you must be able to go there and get Grade Ones, Twos and Threes. That is our aim and our commitment to you,” she was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, in his remarks Minister Dharamlall noted that the commissioning of the school is part of the government’s plan to ensure that all communities are developed.

“So, this is how our government is working; making sure that all communities are developed properly, with schools, health facilities with all of the amenities, utilities, and now you also have the internet at your primary school,” he was quoted as saying in the press release.

Acting Regional Education Officer, Stembiso Grant said in 2022, investments were made to ensure equity and equality in education and she promised that 2023 would be no different.

The press release said that village chairman Fenton Ragunath thanked the government for its commitment to community development.

Also present at the commissioning were the Regional Chairman for Region Four, Daniel Seeram, teachers and pupils of the primary school, and parents.