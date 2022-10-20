Quick response saves Guyana Stores

THE longstanding city landmark, Guyana Stores Ltd., remains standing after quick action by the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) to extinguish a blaze at the Water Street building, on Wednesday.

According a release, the GFS responded to a call around 01:29 rs about a fire at Guyana Stores Ltd.

The Fire Service said that tenders from several locations around Georgetown were dispatched to the location.

At the time, firefighters observed fire and smoke emanating from the top floor of the three-storey building. The release stated that swift action and firefighting resulted in the fire’s timely outing, saving more than 50 per cent of the building.

The ground and top floors of the eastern section of the building were severely damaged as a result of the fire. Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.