AG issues apology to CCJ over unauthorised posts

ATTORNEY General Anil Nandlall, S.C., on Wednesday issued an apology after an administrator on his social media page reportedly disclosed information in advance of a Caribbean Court of Justice’s (CCJ) ruling yesterday.

The CCJ which handed its ruling down in the case of the Attorney General v Monica Thomas et al on Wednesday, sent an advanced confidential copy of the judgement, on Tuesday, to all attorneys’ who were part of the case.

In the apology posted to his Facebook Page, Nandlall noted that while he is currently overseas on official government business, an administrator of his Facebook page, without authorisation, made a post to the page which disclosed contents of an advanced confidential copy of the judgement.

He noted that as soon as the post was brought to his attention it was removed from the page.

Nandlall while offering his sincerest apology to the CCJ for the error, added: “Absolutely no disrespect or ill-motive inspired, was intended, or was connected with this post.”