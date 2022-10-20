Grand Diwali celebration held in Little Guyana

By Vishnu Bisram

DIWALI was celebrated early last Saturday evening, on Liberty Avenue, near Lefferts Blvd, in the heart of Little Guyana in Queens, New York. Diwali falls on Monday, October 24, but public celebrations are held all over the USA where Hindus have established communities. Politicians have also scheduled Diwali celebrations in their offices. For Hindus and most Indians, Diwali is the most joyful time of the year and Hindus everywhere are preparing for the celebration. Many non-Hindus graced the celebration.

In Richmond Hill, there was a cultural variety concert featuring artistes from several mandirs and other Indian Caribbean organisations. Hundreds crowded the avenue, including Punjabis, in what community leader Dr Dhanpaul Narine described as the largest gathering since the celebration was moved from the Cheddi Jagan Square, at 123rd Street at the Arya Samaj Ground, to 121st Street. Great cool weather welcomed the large congregation that clapped and cheered the many presentations.

The avenue was immaculately spruced up and lit up with multicoloured electronic lights and traditional deyas. Stores sported Diwali paraphernalia and decorations. While the Caribbean Indians held their celebration in Richmond Hill, South Asians celebrated Diwali at magnificent Times Square, at the same time, in the heart of the city. Thousands gathered for that Bollywood style concert.

Mayor, Eric Adams, dressed in a traditional Indian kurtha, had to share his time between the two events. The Mayor was reminded about his promise to make Diwali a school holiday from the large crowds and by organisers at both events. He responded with an embarrassing broad smile. The Mayor was also reminded of the Diwali holiday at the India Day parade and at other events in Queens. The Mayor hosts Diwali celebration at his official residence on October 25. New York Governor, Kathy Hochul, graced the Times Square event. She is seeking re-election in November and has appealed for Indian support.

Both events commenced with prayers and lamp lighting ceremonies. Both were well organised and patrons, excepting non-Indians, were decked out in traditional Indian attire. Many Indo Caribbeans and other Indian-own businesses on Liberty Ave. Storefronts were appropriately festooned with artificial floral garlands. Diwali-related songs also emanated from several stores.

Dr Dhanpaul said the Queens celebration was quite impressive. It lasted six hours. The one on Times Square that featured Bollywood artistes and a cultural variety concert ran for over four hours. Gifts were distributed to the huge crowd. Both were featured live on social media. The Times concert was carried live on several Indian TV stations. Guyanese and other Indo Caribbeans patronised the Times Square celebration. In Richmond Hill, there were Ram Leela skit, dances, speeches and devotional singing in tribute to Goddess Lakshmi. There were talented singers and dancers. Artistes were dressed in traditional Indian costumes. Sweets and beverage were distributed to the crowd. Food and drinks were also sold to the crowd.

Diwali at Times Square has been taking place since 2013 but was skipped in 2020 and 2021. Last year, it was virtual because of the pandemic, but this year, the celebrations were back and bigger than ever. Diwali in Richmond Hill began in the early 1990s. It was held near Lefferts Blvd for the first time last year and virtually in 2020.

The Empire State Building will be appropriately lit up for the five days of Diwali. Mandirs have planned concerts for this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening to observe the occasion.