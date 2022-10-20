‘Humble beginnings always lead to bigger endings’

– says psychologist, Dr Mark Constantine

By Cindy Parkinson

MARK Constantine was a simple country boy who was born in the village of Belle Plain, Wakenaam Island and spent some of his early years in the 1970s with his parents in Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) and Kitty, Georgetown.

After a while, life became very challenging for Mark’s father, Neville Fitzroy, who worked for the bus company, Motor Transport Limited, at that time.

By the time Mark was six or seven years old, his father joined a group of Guyanese in the late 1970s who migrated to Suriname. With the hope of providing a better life for his family, Mark’s father took him and his mother along.

Mark would go on to spend the next 20 years of his life in the Dutch-speaking country. He finished his studies, snatched his fluency in the local language, and got married. That union brought forth two daughters, Cristine and Seleena.

The marriage, however, did not last.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, Mark happily shared that he was going to become a grandfather for the first time and also that he was looking forward to it with great anticipation.

He said he always had a passion for woodworking and for anything that has to do with him showcasing his creative side.

When he returned to Guyana in 1995, Mark worked as a welder and dabbled in gold and diamond mining for a few years in Guyana’s hinterland regions. He would later return to the coast where he joined the church.

Being a member of the Guyana Bible College, he, along with another individual, was offered a leadership position for the “sister church” at Canal No.1, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

He said the two were asked to share that position for a year but the congregation would later choose him to continue to lead the organisation.

With his newly appointed position and the responsibilities that came with it, Mark moved and lived on the West Coast of Demerara for the next 16 years.

Mark Constantine would later feature in the homes of some Guyanese when he joined the media and worked at Guyana Television Broadcasting Company (GTV) before it was later transformed to the National

Communications Network (NCN) where he hosted the Guyana Today show, and worked in marketing. He then transitioned to a managerial role at another local television station.

Throughout his many endeavours, Mark continued to pastor.

Through his religious role, Mark said a curiosity was built about the human mind and the behavioural patterns of people. His counselling helped him to build more empathy towards others.

By that time, it was clear to him that studying psychology would be his next endeavour. He started his research and recognised that the American University of Peace Studies, Inc., was offering courses in that field.

Mark was a successful applicant, noting that in the interview with the Dean of the institution, although he wanted to pursue a Diploma, his delivery was so impressive that he was encouraged to pursue a Bachelor’s degree.

He accepted the advice and was given a scholarship. Mark successfully completed his studies, earning his Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. His performance was so noteworthy that he was asked to consider a lectureship, which he later accepted.

Setting his sights higher, Mark then pursued his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) at the University of India, and became Dr Mark Constantine. Since completing his studies, Dr Constantine worked in the Ministry of Home Affairs, and in the Probation Department of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Dr Constantine is currently the head of the Ministry of Health’s psychology department of training and education (Mental Health Unit), and has held that role since 2020 when President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s administration came into office.

Now re-married to his beautiful wife, Litecha Harriram, an agriculture engineer at the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA), Mark has much to be both proud and thankful for in his life.

When asked to describe himself, Dr Constantine said, “I’m a very simple, down-to-earth person who has remained true to my roots.” He humorously said he basically “likes to drink water and stays in his corner,” a play on a popular culture reference.

“Follow your dreams regardless of where you come from and what your challenges are,” Dr Constantine urged, adding that “hard work, kindness and determination will take you a long way in life.”