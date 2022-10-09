News Archives
Guyanese destined for JFK ‘busted’ with cocaine in curry



OFFICERS of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) on Friday uncovered a quantity of cocaine concealed in two bowls of curry, following a search of a passenger at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

According to a release from CANU, 36-year-old Loaknauth Persaud, who was scheduled to fly on Jet Blue Airways Flight B61966 to the John .F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport, was intercepted by officers who searched his suitcase and found a white substance suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect of Parika ‘Backdam’ was arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters, where the substance was tested and confirmed to be cocaine weighing 6.28 kg (approximately 13.8 pounds), with a street value of US$31,0000 (approximately G$6.3 million).
Further investigations led to the arrest of Manzil Ali called John Ali, 43 years of Section C, “D” Field Sophia.

