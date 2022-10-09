News Archives
GDF officer off to India as part of ITEC programme
Corporal Trevon Jeffers shares a light moment with High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa (centre) and another official
CORPORAL Trevon Jeffers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) is the latest of his colleagues to travel to India for a course that is part of the India Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training programme for friendly foreign countries in the defence sector.

According to a press release from the High Commission of India, Corporal Jeffers secured one of 38 spots offered to Guyana this year by the Government of India.
He will spend the next two months completing the N.C.Os Transport Supervisory Course (NTSC) at the ACS Centre and College.

Corporal Jeffers is no stranger to training programmes, as he has completed numerous courses with the GDF.
The officer recently had the opportunity of meeting the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. KJ Srinivasa.

During their interaction, the High Commissioner congratulated and advised Jeffers to make the best of this opportunity and help promote India-Guyana defence collaboration.
The officer, in turn, expressed his eagerness to be part of the programme and thanked the High Commissioner and the Government of India for the opportunity.

The Government of India continues to strengthen its bond with Guyana by offering several scholarships in various areas, including military, medical, technical, and cultural training.
This is the first time that Guyana has access to these military training programmes and, to date, many GDF officers have completed their training and returned to Guyana. Under ITEC Programme, the Government of India covers all expenses related to this training.

Staff Reporter

