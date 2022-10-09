Guyana won overall by hosting CPL playoffs, finals

–former West Indies cricketer, Daren Ganga says

–acknowledges the role of the events in fostering unity and advancing ‘One Guyana’

By Cindy Parkinson

GUYANA did not win the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 cup, but the country certainly won overall by hosting the playoffs and finals, former West Indies cricketer and cricket commentator, Daren Ganga, has said.

“Guyana has won overall just by hosting the playoffs and the finals, which is a testimony to the Government and the people of Guyana investing in a product that’s going to bring plenty of value from an economic standpoint, a social standpoint, and a psychological standpoint since cricket is a part of our psyche as a Caribbean people,” Ganga said during an exclusive interview with the Sunday Chronicle at the Lazeez Fusion Restaurant, owned by renowned former West Indies player, Ramnaresh Sarwan.

Guyana, in addition to hosting seven group games, three knockout matches and the Hero CPL final, ran, for the first time, Cricket Carnival which featured a number of events and activities.

“Our commitment to securing the rights to the CPL finals was part of our strategy for inclusive development. We had our sights set not only on the primary revenue streams associated with the cricket itself, but also on capturing wider benefits that such an event could bring to a broad cross section of ordinary people in many sectors. Indeed, this was the primary motivation for the twinning of cricket with carnival,” Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond said.

Ganga, in reflecting on his Guyana experience, said “Warrior Nation” shone brightly from the onset, noting: “The welcome that we all receive at the end of the preliminary stage, through to the playoff and the finals, was nothing short of exceptional.”

He expressed his amazement at seeing the National Stadium in such a “pristine” condition, having experienced it first-hand in the past.

“From the pitch’s quality to the conditions of the stands and around the ground, it has been the best I’ve seen it in a long time,” Ganga said.

The former top-order batsman went on to praise the people and the Government of Guyana for the support and investment that was shown throughout the tournament; this, he said, was “refreshing” to see.

“I’ve actually seen with my own eyes the unity and coming together of the Guyanese people under the One-Guyana tagline to host such a magnificent event, and I was also impressed to see that the Guyanese people went out and supported the CPL finals in large numbers regardless of the Amazon Warriors (the home team) not being a part of it. That shows how well invested the people are in the CPL,” Ganga related.

He particularly commended President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, of Guyana and the government for creating an environment for great cricket and celebration.

He said with all assurance: “President Ali has the heart and soul of the Guyanese people within, and he’s a breath of fresh air in terms of leadership, not only in Guyana but in the entire Caribbean nation. He does not focus on the development of Guyana alone, but his vision is for a better Caribbean collectively.

“Guyana itself, too, has so much to offer, not just in terms of sports tourism but in terms of eco-tourism as well. The sky is not even the limit for Guyana when it comes to the beauty that this country has to offer; it has the biodiversity, the people, the warmth, and the blend of cultures and the overall humility of the Guyanese people.”

Ganga also acknowledged that Guyana is progressing at a rapid rate compared with the past few years, and this, on a lighter scale, is evidenced by the energy and atmosphere around the country.

MANY SPECIAL MOMENTS

According to the former cricketer, there were many special moments in Guyana both on and off the field, but the two that stood out for him were the way in which the Guyana Amazon Warriors embraced and thrived on the support of the home crowd to claw their way up the points table by winning four consecutive games.

The other moment that stood out for him was a trip to ArrowPoint Nature Resort. “The experience will stay with me forever,” he said, adding that it was a moment of relaxation and tranquility for him and his work colleagues.

Ganga thanked the Guyanese people for being so gracious and welcoming, and reminded everyone that CPL is not only a sport, but also an activity that fosters togetherness across the Caribbean.

“We are human beings who are invested and passionate about our cricket, but at the end of the day, do not let that restrict us from living as one Caribbean,” the former cricketer said.

MISCONCEPTIONS

Ganga also took the opportunity to address some misconceptions about his relationship with Guyana, noting: “Some of my best friends are former Guyanese and or West Indies players, and some of the best moments in my career are with them, so I will like to clear the air about me not liking Guyanese or Guyanese players.

“I love Guyana and the Guyanese people, and I always enjoy coming and visiting this country. As a young player, I wanted to play and do well against the best, and at that time, looking back at the years that we’ve competed against Guyana, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Carl Hooper, and Reon King, Guyana had a formidable team, and we wanted to match our skills against such a great team, so we competed.”

The former cricketer went a step further to express his desire for Guyana to have its “crowning moment,” which is duly deserved.

“I really would like to see the Warriors lift a Hero CPL title, and I’m hoping that I’m there to call that moment and to celebrate with all Guyanese when that happens,” Ganga related.