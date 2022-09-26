India hailed for contributions to global good

THE Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, in partnership with the UN, on Saturday organised “India@75: Showcasing India-UN Partnership in Action” on the margins of the High-Level Week of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

According to a release, External Affairs Minister of India, Dr S Jaishankar, chaired the event. The President of the UN General Assembly, Csaba K?rösi; UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina J. Mohammed; Foreign Ministers of Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Cyprus, France, Gambia, Guyana, Jamaica, The Maldives, Tanzania, Yemen and other senior UN dignitaries participated in the event and delivered keynote speeches. The event, the release said also witnessed participation from the Permanent Missions to the UN, civil society organisations, media and the Indian community.

India’s External Affairs Minister in his speech highlighted India’s development journey, its leadership in addressing global challenges and its partnership with the UN and other friendly countries from the Global South. The UN Secretary-General in his message congratulated India on its remarkable progress in achieving equitable and sustainable development and wished India success for its leadership of the G-20 next year to deliver on the 2030 Agenda and Paris Agreement, the release noted.

The President of the General Assembly spoke about India’s important role in the world of multilateral affairs, in particular the agenda of the UN General Assembly. The UN’s Deputy Secretary-General welcomed India’s contribution to the implementation of Agenda 2030 globally, including through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

The foreign ministers appreciated India’s strong engagement with the Global South in diverse areas. Health, climate action, food security, water management and peacekeeping were focus areas, the release said.

It noted that the event served as a platform to exchange experiences and share best practices of India’s partnership with the UN and other partner countries in localising the Sustainable Development Goals and initiating a dialogue on scaling up similar partnerships with other countries around the world.