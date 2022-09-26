WIST continues to keep Christian dance alive

DURING its 20 years in existence, WIST Ministries International Inc., a not-for-profit organisation, has opened five dance schools and taught scores of young people Christian dance.

The Guyana Chronicle recently spoke with founder Sandia Ramnarine about the organisation’s journey since it was launched on September 22, 2002, at the Elim Pentecostal Church on the East Coast of Demerara.

At the time of the launch, dance training was non-existent in the Christian community. Ramnarine, who attended Annandale Assembly of God Church on the East Coast of Demerara, developed a keen interest in the performing arts, especially dance, through her involvement in church.

She grew up in a conservative Christian home where attending dance classes in a non-Christian environment was almost unheard of.

Ramnarine’s passion for dance was beyond the cultural confinement of her household and she was able to strike a deal with her father that after writing the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) examinations, she would be permitted to attend formal dance classes.

“In July 1999, as soon as I completed CXC, I sought to make good on the deal which was earlier stuck with my dad. This led to me attending a private dance school ran by Clive and Abigale from the National Dance Company. I trained and performed with the Nitrageet Dance company and National School of Dance,” she said.

Those experiences created opportunities and highlighted the need for formal dance training within the church and in a Christian environment. She was constantly visiting churches to teach choreography to groups of young people.

As a young person, Ramnarine thought the possibilities were endless, but it was not until mid-year 2002 that she had the idea of creating a Christian dance school.

“It would be a place where the students can have formal or structured dance training, learning techniques in dance in a Christian environment. The idea was not to host the classes at a church building, as the opportunity should be afforded to anyone who wanted to access the service,” she said, adding that the dance training was not only for Christians.

Though she had her doubts and limitations, she said that her pastor at the time, Apostle Mark Benn, reminded her that “you said God said to do it so that’s all the reason you need to do it.”

After its launch in September 2002, it was called the WIST Dance School which was located at the Lusignan Community Centre building, East Coast Demerara.

Within a short period, the activities of the school grew and even though Ramnarine was the only instructor, dance classes began on the West Coast at Best Full Gospel in 2004 and then at Windsor Forest Full Gospel for a brief period. Simultaneously, classes started at the Patentia Community Centre.

“Over the years, many students came and went. The school’s first performance was at the Tower Hotel poolside at a Christian event hosted by Sophia Finlay,” she recalled.

Ramnarine and her sister Mandia and Sonia Spencer and her sister Narissa Spencer would later form a group. The four who were the home-grown members of WIST, travelled to various locations around Guyana to attend dance ministry appointments.

“We were sometimes accompanied by other students but generally it was this quadruplet that ministered in Berbice, West Coast, West Bank, East Bank, Georgetown… the team often layered the stage with Indian, African and contemporary style of dances and always to the tune of Christian music,” Ramnarine said.

In September 2006, WIST hosted its first production at the National Cultural Centre called Purity. During the next few years, dance classes subsided but the team meet regularly to perform at various events.

“During this period dance classes were briefly held at the Woodbine International Hotel on New Market Street, Georgetown,” she related.

In 2012, a team of dancers from WIST went to Trinidad to support the Tunapuna New Testament Church for a fundraising event and to receive dance training, Ramnarine said.

In 2013, WIST returned to the National Cultural Centre stage to host its first Christmas production and in 2014, it recommenced routine dance classes.

Over the years, WIST has hosted over 10 shows at the National Cultural Centre. However, due to the pandemic, some were shown virtually. The organisation has also hosted shows in several spaces in and around Guyana including Bartica, Berbice, Georgetown, and Mabaruma in Region One.

WIST has travelled to other countries to attend and to host dance workshops and has been the host of annual dance conferences here in Guyana, where international dance leaders came to assist in the development of the Guyanese dance students.

“While it seems bright and beautiful, there were often struggles to overcome, some much bigger than others. On the 28th April, 2016, WIST lost one of its pillars, leader and foundational member to the sting of death,” Ramnarine said.

She added: “The loss of Narissa Spencer was a serious blow and caused the doors of the school to be close for several weeks. Narissa’s passion, love and contribution to the organisation will never be forgotten.”

In 2018, WIST changed its name to WIST Ministries International Inc and it became an official not-for-profit company registered under the Companies Act of Guyana.

WIST now has its dance school in five locations: Mahaicony, Better Hope, Georgetown, East Bank, and the West Coast.

In 2019, under the pioneering work of Rachal Fraser, a charity department was established and its August 2021, it launched its music school under the management of Alexia Williams.

In addition to Ramnarine, Gillian Scott, Jade Primo-Ogle, Cathy Bacchus, Nioami Lall and Drecina Gangadeen are also executive members.

“WIST has poured into the lives of over 400 dance and music students collectively, through the years and through its charity work has been able to give …to dozens of children and adults in need. With the leadership, support and camaraderie of its vibrant team of primarily women, WIST strives to continue to develop the performing arts in Guyana while it remains focused on its core values and mandate,” she added.