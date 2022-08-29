Mandy’s Cake Creations: A taste of delight

BLACK cake is the Caribbean’s finest dessert cake. It is made from a variety of crushed fruits and at Mandy’s Cake Creations, Guyanese who migrated to the US can connect with their Guyanese roots through this very tasty, most delicious delicacy.

Mandy caters her black cake for various events. Her list of clienteles has been growing and she said clients love her black cakes.

“They found it excellent, tasty. They never made a negative comment,” she said. At events, patrons have also given her very good reviews.

In fact, she applies traditional Guyanese styled icing with almond paste on her products.

Mandy, whose formal name is Amanda Khan, was born at Chateau Margot, ECD, Guyana, and raised in Suriname after her family migrated there during the period of PNC authoritarian rule in Guyana.

She has been living in the USA for over 25 years. Mandy came from a family of bakers – her grandmother and mother operated bakeries in Guyana until Burnham banned flour and butter, forcing them to migrate.

She learned baking skills from her mother.

“My mom used to make cakes. It was a family tradition, and I carefully watched her and helped out. I continue this family tradition from my home,” she said.

Her baking is mostly a hobby but it is professionally done.

“I love to make customers happy. Every customer is satisfied with my cakes and their presentations. They came back with a ‘wow’. I hope one day to have my own bakery,” she said.

Mandy said her specialty is black cake though during Christmas she also makes fruit cake. She has been making Black cake for 16 years for special events throughout the year.

She supplies products for all occasions including birthday, wedding, anniversaries, receptions and showers.

Besides being a part-time baker of black cake, Mandy is a philanthropist helping children and teaching them to be respectful and kind to others. She said God has been good to her, and she is motivated to giving back to the less fortunate.

Mandy can be reached at: mandykcreations on Instagram; amanda khan on Facebook, as well as on tik tok. She can also be reached by phone at 1-917-294-3500. Mandy’s Cake Creations is located in Queens and her cake can be picked up (Crossbay area) or delivered.