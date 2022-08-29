Lake Tapakuma teen crowned Region Two Heritage Queen

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Anasie Fredericks of Lake Tapakuma was crowned Miss Region Two Amerindian Heritage, on Saturday night, at a pageant held in the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) compound.

Fredericks’ answer to the final question, ‘What advice would you give to your fellow indigenous women?’ was enough to convince the judges that she deserved the crown. In her answer she said that women should strive to be the best version of themselves and to also use their time to promote their traditional culture.

Fredericks, who outshone five other delegates, has replaced fellow villager, Shana Federicks.

The aspiring lawyer and student of the Anna Regina Multilateral Secondary School said that she was very excited to represent her region. She said that she was happy for the experience gained thus far and will use it to her advantage in the national pageant.

“I can’t wait to represent Region Two on September 17; I am confident I will make my region proud,” Fredericks said.

Copping the first runner-up position was Jennel Henry of Capoey Village, while Adreana Smith of Kabakaburi got the third spot.

In addition to the crown, Fredericks also won the best talent prize, while the best smile was given to Smith. Bibianna Hendericks representing the village of Mashabo was awarded Miss Congeniality and Keira Cornelius of Bethany won the Facebook challenge and the merit award. The delegates were sponsored by their village councils and the business community.

The delegates were involved in the baking of cassava bread and the making of kadakura sauce in the ‘lead up’ to the pageant. That aspect of the competition was judged by experienced chefs from several Amerindian villages.

The delegates took part in the introduction, talent, evening and traditional wear segments.

Trinesha Thornhill of Akawini was the other delegate in the pageant which was held under the theme, “Celebrating our traditional culture while building One Guyana”.