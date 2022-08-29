Scenes from President Ali’s visit to Region Nine

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali on Sunday concluded a three-day visit to Region Nine. During the visit, the President made a number of major announcements geared at improving the lives of residents there. Among them include the provision of 2,000 part-time jobs and $1M to 600 allottees to begin construction of their homes which cost $3M each.

Local banks, GBTI and NBS will provide the remaining $2M in financing at a 3.5 per cent interest rate. At South Central Rupununi, the President told residents gathered in Shulinab Village that his government would ensure that more opportunities are available for their economic advancement. To this end, he announced a $10M project, which will see an order placed for the production of 300,000 blocks from the communities in South Central Rupununi. This investment, he noted, will support the hinterland housing programme.

At Sand Creek, he received a warm welcome from the residents there and after interaction, speaking about his government’s plans and listening to their concerns the Head of State handed over a chainsaw and sport equipment to the community. While at St Ignatius, the residents say they would like to have a benab back in their community and the Head of State committed that before the end of the new week, the first transfer of $5 million will be made for its rebuilding.

The President, on his visit to Region Nine, was accompanied by Amerindian Affairs Minister, Pauline Sukhai; Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall and the Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues