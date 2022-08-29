‘Fun-filled and innovative’

-attendees laud inaugural science fair

FLOODED with inquiring minds and aspiring scientists, the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC), at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara, on Sunday came alive once again as the finalists in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport inaugural science fair and expo displayed their innovative and unique projects.

The two-day event, which was officially opened on Saturday, August 28, saw participants from several secondary schools and tertiary institutions countrywide competing for a spot in the finals. Some 30 finalists are competing for the $1 million cash prize.

The Guyana Chronicle visited the fair on Sunday and spoke to several attendees, who all said that the event was “a great learning experience”.

Michelle Reidwald, who accompanied her two children, said: “It is always good for children to be exposed to not the writing alone but the practical part of creating robots as well as looking at ways in which we can reduce pollution, looking at ways in which we can preserve our food so there is so much to learn and it’s a fun environment.”

Raul Boier, who accompanied his wife and daughter, said not only was the event educational but it was fun.

“It’s a great initiative for the youngsters coming up to see and to experience the world of science. I think this is a great initiative and I want to compliment the persons who put this together and encourage them to do this every year,” he added.

The Guyana Chronicle also caught up with India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr KJ Srinivasa.

“This is a great importance for science learning for the Guyanese school children and I think it will create that urge for innovation…we have the hidden talents among our kids but at the same time I think they need that push by the seniors, by the government, by the schools and I am seeing that here,” he said.

EAGER TO SHARE

Meanwhile, the young aspiring scientists expressed their delight in sharing their brilliant talents with those who visited their booths.

Onelly Holder, a student of Abram Zuil Secondary, in Region Two, said she felt “honoured” to represent her school and region — Pomeroon-Supenaam.

“I feel very honoured to be representing Essequibo and my school. Coming here was very nerve-wrecking because we had to wake early and stuff like that but it was good experience to be a part of something like this,” she said.

Holder and her peers created a concrete block-making machine which utilises plastic waste bottles and is powered by solar energy.

“What we did is incorporate waste plastic bottles into concrete blocks. The plastic bottles have been collected from around the environment and then shredded into a shredder which is powered by solar energy. It is then carried with the conveyer belt system into a mixer. Water is then added to the mixer, followed by sand and cement. It is transported to a block machine which then creates six-, four- and three-inch blocks,” the fifth-form student explained.

Additionally, this publication spoke with 14-year-old Colin Mentor of the Aishalton Secondary School located in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The lad said that as a science enthusiast, he has participated in several science fairs but never one this big.

The experience, he added, has been a fulfilling one since he has been able to share his knowledge with others as well as learn new things.

The Aishalton Secondary School’s project was an eco-brick made with plastic material. The project aims to reduce the cost of building materials while using plastic waste to eradicate pollution and protect the environment.

A visibly excited Genesis Layne of the Westminster Secondary School, in Region Three, (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) said herself and classmates had a “fun” time educating people and learning new things.

Layne and her classmates presented a creative and innovate style of furnishing one’s home while protecting the environment through upcycling.

“As a school, we would have introduced clubs into our curriculum and by doing that we have several clubs. We have tennis club, the drama club and the environment club. As the environment club, we decided to venture out into upcycling waste products. We started by upcycling bottles and then we ventured out into upcycling tyres,” she said.

Layne further said: “To upcycling you are adding value to something. It is different from recycling. By upcycling these tyres, we can decrease, if not stop the amount of tyres that are disposed of in landfills or by burning, because persons, if they can’t dispose of it, they burn it and its dangerous for the environment and us as humans.”