$327M for rehabilitation of roads at Kwakwani
Public Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill during the site visit to Kwakwani on Monday
PUBLIC Works Minister, Bishop Juan Edghill, on Monday, met with contractors tasked with the upgrading of internal roads in Kwakwani, Region 10.

A combined cost of $327M will cover the rehabilitation of approximately 1.5 KM of roads in Kwakwani, which will, in a short while, improve access to schools, health centres, the police station and other public spaces in the community.

Roads will be graded and compacted, and finished with an asphalt surface with slipper drains.

One of the roads that will be rehabilitated

Minister Edghill gave the assurance that his ministry will continue to work hand-in- hand with the Neighbourhood Democratic Council, to see the completion of these roads within the next six months, according to the contractual agreement.

D&R Construction and Machine Rental has been awarded $157M for the rehabilitation of Internal Roads in Kwakwani (asphalt roads and slipper drains); Ideal Engineering Service Inc. $169.5M for similar works, while Handel Garnette Construction Firms, will upgrade the Hururu Road Network, with a contract sum of $24M.

Staff Reporter

