Anuja Singh awarded scholarship for digital, social media marketing programme in India

GUYANESE national, Anuja Reyada Singh, will pursue studies in a course on “Using Digital and Social Media Marketing for Organisation Growth” at the Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India, a release from the High Commission of Indian, Georgetown, said.

The course, under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, commences on August 24 and concludes on September 6, 2022. Singh works with the Government of Guyana, volunteers with Art of Living and the Guyana Zoological Park.

High Commissioner, Dr. KJ Srinivasa congratulated and briefed Singh on the ITEC programme and the course she will be pursuing.

Since May 2022, the High Commission of India in Guyana has re-started on-site training in India, under the ITEC programme after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Till date, over 675 Guyanese have undergone training with the ITEC programme, including officers of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Guyana Defence Force (GDF), officers and staff of the various ministries of the Government of Guyana and members of the public/ private sector. The ITEC programme comprises of short-term fully-funded courses at prestigious institutions of India by the Government of India to select partner countries across the world.

High Commission of India urges all Guyanese to seize the opportunity to get themselves trained at some of the most prestigious universities in India in various sectors. For more information please contact edu.georgetown@mea.gov.in or access website www.HCIgeorgetown.gov.in,” the release concluded.