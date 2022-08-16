AG Office trying to recover $11.9M paid by ‘Coalition’ for undelivered items

THE Ministry of Legal Affairs and Attorney-General’s (AG) Office is still working hard trying to recover monies that were paid out in contracts under the APNU+AFC Government, where goods or services were not delivered.

One such case is against Trinidadian company, Davis Ecolife Limited, which had a contract with the National Data Management Authority (NDMA) for $11.9 million to deliver two prefabricated eco-pods, to house ICT hubs in Georgetown.

The contract was signed in December 2018, for delivery by 25 January, 2019. However the products never materialised, despite the company being paid a 50 per cent deposit.

Earlier this year, the Attorney General’s Office initiated court proceedings against the company, after it was written to in December 2021, requesting a return of the deposit.

“As you are aware, by written agreement made and entered into on the 4 December, 2018, the NDMA executed a written agreement with your company for the supply of two prefabricated enclosures (Eco Pods) to house ICT hubs to be installed at two sites identified by NDMA, in Georgetown, Guyana,” the Attorney-General wrote.

“In the circumstances, I hereby demand that the said deposit in the sum of twenty-eight thousand four hundred and forty-nine dollars and fifty-four cents (USD 28,449.54) be returned to NDMA by way of wire transfer.

Should your company fail to do so within 21 days, we will have no alternative but to institute legal proceedings against your company to recover the said deposit and damages as a consequence of your breach of contract to honour your obligations.”

As such, earlier this year the Attorney-General initiated legal proceedings against the company, which is located in Trinidad and Tobago. However, with the company not being located in Guyana, in July the AG Chambers applied to the court for permission to serve the order on the company out of the jurisdiction by registered mail.