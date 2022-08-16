News Archives
Renewed curriculum for nursery to be piloted in 103 schools
Participants at the recently completed five-day workshop on the Nursery Renewed Curriculum
THE Ministry of Education has concluded a five-day workshop on “Piloting of the Renewed Curriculum” for the nursery level at Grand Coastal Hotel.
At this workshop, 57 master trainers were trained, and they will be responsible for training nursery teachers across the country.

According to a release, this first training will take the form of a ‘piloted approach’ that selected schools will undergo. Countrywide training is expected to commence on August 22 – 26, 2022. The curriculum is expected to be rolled out in 103 pilot schools in the first week of October 2022.

According to Devendre Persaud, Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for nursery education, the Renewed Curriculum encourages problem-solving, critical thinking, and decision making.
He also mentioned that the introduction of this Renewed Curriculum in nursery schools will allow for transformation in the delivery of the curriculum at the nursery level, and promises to be highly child-centred, as well as teacher and parent-friendly.

This curriculum has five thematic areas, or strands, and they are: Well-being, mathematics, language arts, discovery and invention, personal, and social and civic responsibility.
The release noted that because Guyana is transforming, and is on an upward trajectory of development, it is pivotal for education delivery to change to accommodate this development, and thus allow all education stakeholders to contribute meaningfully to this growth and development, which will ensure that the children are “Lifelong Learners”.

The programme is funded by the Global Partnership for Education, and managed by the World Bank and the Ministry of Education.
Paula Cook MacKinnon, Principal of Mindbloom Consulting; Dr. Heather Hemming, Professor of Education, Acadia University; and Dr. Gordon Harewood, Senior Assistant Registrar (retired), Caribbean Examination Council were the consultants present to facilitate the workshop, while Beth Charlton, Assistant Professor (retired) Mount St. Vincent University; and Dr. Joanne Tompkins, Professor of Education, St. Francis Xavier University joined virtually.

Staff Reporter

