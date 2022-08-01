D’Aguiar’s Moscato-flavoured wine wins gold

— at 2022 Monde Selection Quality Awards

D’AGUIAR’S Moscato-flavoured wine, produced and bottled by Banks DIH Limited, has been adjudged for the Gold Quality Award at the Monde Selection 60th World Selection of Spirits and Liqueurs 2022 in Brussels, a release from the company said.

Gregory Garraway, Master Blender of Banks DIH Limited said that it is a proud achievement for the product which is made exclusively from locally grown rice and sugar.

“This is a positive development for agro-processing in Guyana through the conversion of rice into value-added wine products. Our Chairman, Mr. Clifford Reis, has been promoting, extensively, the use of locally produced raw materials for our products and rice is used exclusively in the production of our wines, including the D’Aguiar Moscato,” he added.

The D’Aguiar’s Moscato is produced in four flavours, Original, Pink, Watermelon, and Mango and is sold throughout Guyana and exported to the Caribbean, North America and Europe, the release concluded.