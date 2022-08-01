Corentyne teacher dies in accident 

A WELL-KNOWN teacher of Rose Hall Town, East Berbice, Corentyne, has died after he lost control of the car he was driving and slammed into a utility post and fence on the Chesney Public Road.

Dead is Sydney Cort, 39, a father of one. According to reports, the accident occurred around 01:40 hrs. Cort was proceeding West at an alleged fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a lantern post, then a parked car, then a fence before coming to a halt after toppling several times.

Cort’s wife, Trishanna Park-Cort, was in a distraught state as she spoke to reporters.

She related that her husband had dropped her and their child at home and left to hang out with some friends. In the early hours in the morning she received a call to visit the Port Mourant Hospital and when she reached there she received the news of his death.

The sudden death of Cort has left the community he resided, colleagues, families and friends in a state of disbelief.

He was described as a selfless, hardworking and dedicated individual.

“He was most happy, a person who wouldn’t say no to anyone. Always happy, always with a smile. He just a happy person and would be the loudest in a room,” his wife said.

Meanwhile, Sakena Ally of Lot B Chesney Front, whose fence the car hit, related that she and her family were asleep when they heard a loud impact followed by a car alarming.

They went out to investigate and saw a collapsed shed and the crashed car. She said that, as they got closer, they noticed Cort in the driver’s seat. Ally said the neighbours came out to assist and at the same time a police vehicle that was passing rendered assistance. Cort was taken to the Port Mourant Hospital in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.