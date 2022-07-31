All will benefit

–Prime Minister Phillips tells East Coast Demerara residents

–close to 5,000 jobs to be created by massive industrial park stretching from Enmore to ‘Melanie’

PRIME Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the equitable development of communities across Guyana, telling residents of Melanie Damishana on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) that no community will be excluded from the developmental agenda.

“We have the mandate to lead the country for five years and what we are doing, we are leading the development of Guyana from 2020 to 2025 and there are many projects that we have designed and will be implementing throughout Guyana in every community… that’s why we have the concept of One Guyana.

“What we are saying to you is no village, no community, no individual will be left out of our development plans for Guyana,” the Prime Minster said during a high-level Cabinet outreach to the community.

He added that the government remains committed to ensuring policies are put in place to target the specific needs of each community, especially in the areas of infrastructure and social services, as those investments will improve the quality of life enjoyed by the people of Guyana.

Calling the outreach timely, the Prime Minister noted that the issues raised at the meeting will be pivotal, as the government commences work for its 2023 budget.

He advised the residents that the 2023 budget will largely be influenced by the specific needs of each community, and will be tailored to address and cater to any issues highlighted throughout the ministerial outreaches.

“All sectors will start preparing the budget for 2023. And this is a timely meeting because the issues that you raised here, issues that were raised in Buxton and will be raised in future outreaches will be included in our budget for 2023,” Prime Minister Phillips said.

He noted that the government is committed to utilising the revenues from the oil-and-gas sector to accelerate its developmental agenda to improve the lives of all Guyanese.

POSITION YOURSELF

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., reminded citizens that while the government is keen on creating infrastructure that would align with its developmental agenda, systems are also being implemented to cater to the needs of Guyanese with heavy emphasis being placed on job creation.

Nandlall said that the government through bilateral agreements with investors, has managed to secure hundreds of jobs for Guyanese in several sectors, including the fast-growing hospitality sector.

Just last week, the government turned the sod for three new international hotels that are set to create significant employment opportunities.

“You are an important part of this equation on the East Coast and must be earmarked for tremendous transformational development, both infrastructure and in terms of job creation,” Nandlall said.

Speaking directly about the government’s commitment to Guyanese benefiting directly from the oil-and-gas sector, the Legal Affairs Minister reminded the citizens that the local content legislation which was recently passed by the government, will open doors for Guyanese in this massive sector.

JOB CREATION

Nandlall related that the government anticipates the creation of some 4,000 to 5,000 jobs at the massive industrial park, which is slated to be set up from aback “Melanie,” stretching all the way to Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara. He noted that this massive park will supplement development in the oil-and-gas sector.

“That industrial park is expected to provide technical support to the oil-and -gas industry. Once it becomes fully functional and blossoming, it’s the people of the East Coast who will have to be employed… you’ll have to fill it out. You’ll be asked to build it out. Again, job creation begins from the beginning of the project,” the Attorney General said.

The outreach on Saturday received great support from the people of “Melanie” and the surrounding communities. Attending the exercise was former Opposition Member of Parliament, and attorney at law, James Bond, who called the outreach “historical.”

Bond lauded the senior government officials for their willingness to listen to the needs of the people before implementing systems that would cater to their growing needs. He related that since he has been living there, this is the first ministerial outreach hosted in the community.

“What is happening here is historic, this is not something that happened last year, last five years, or last 10 years. I’ve been here as a boy as well and I’ve never seen my ministers come to “Melanie,” and allowed the people to speak to the ministers,” Bond said.

The former Member of Parliament raised the issue of land-titling, which he noted has been a major concern for residents of the community.

In responding, the Prime Minister and other senior government officials committed to returning to the community to start the process of land-titling.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, noted that the government is already working to regularise 16 blocks of land on the ECD, at Bachelor’s Adventure, and is committed to catering to the needs of the people of “Melanie.”

Also in attendance at the meeting were Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Health, Dr Frank Anthony; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy, and Minister of the Public Service, Sonia Parag.