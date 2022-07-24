Pooran highlights character, belief as WI look to level ODI series

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran has saluted his side’s character after they pushed power-house India to the wire in Friday’s opening One-Day International of the three-match series.

The Caribbean side were coming off a chastening 3-0 whitewash to Bangladesh in Guyana last week but rebounded brilliantly to restrict India to 308 and just miss out on chasing down the target, losing by three runs at Queen’s Park Oval

West Indies take on India in the second ODI here today, hoping to level the series.

“I must give credit to the bowlers. We didn’t get off to the best start. Obviously in these conditions, early up we understand that this is a very good batting track,” Pooran said.

“But we did speak in that second water break and we said we wanted to restrict them to 315 and actually we got them to less and that was truly commendable.

“I think (Gudakesh) Motie, Akeal (Hosein), Alzarri (Joseph) – everyone at the death – came and executed their efforts … and I’m really proud of the effort.

“After coming from the Bangladesh series, we spoke about different boxes we wanted to tick and today we ticked three boxes actually – fielding, batting 50 overs and executing at the death.

“So, well done to the guys! I know it’s difficult to lose but we’ll take this one.”

Sent in, India raced to 205 for one after 33 overs at the second drinks break, thanks to half-centuries from the top three – captain Shikhar Dhawan (97), opening partner Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54).

However left-arm spinner Motie, in only his fourth ODI, hit back strongly to claim two for 54 while pacer Joseph supported with two for 61 – both from ten-over complements – as India gathered only 60 runs from the last ten overs.

Facing a demanding required run rate of 6.18 per over, West Indies kept pace through half-centuries from Kyle Mayers (73) and Brandon King (54) and a polished 46 from Shamarh Brooks, before cameos from Romario Shepherd (39 not out) and Hosein (32 not out) nearly took them over the line.

Pooran said moving on in the series, belief would remain critical to his inexperienced side’s performances.

“We need to believe in each other – not only in ourselves – and we’re trying to get closer as a unit and we’re trying to develop something here which could be special eventually,” he stressed.

“As I keep telling everyone, this is our story and this is our journey and we’re going to have a lot of challenges but I’m just happy that we’re going forward and in the right direction.”

The final match of the series is on Wednesday at the same venue.