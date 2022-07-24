News Archives
Keemo Paul donates cricket balls, bats to Timehri prison
Siddiq Mohamed (right) hands over some of the cricket bats and balls on behalf of Keemo Paul
GUYANA and West Indies all-rounder, Keemo Paul, recently paid a visit to Timehri Prison, East Bank Demerara, where he interacted with some of the inmates and encouraged them to change their lives during their time of incarceration, in order to have a positive impact on society when they are released.

According to a press release, he also promised to donate several balls and bats to the inmates, and he delivered on same recently. However, due to commitments with the West Indies team, he was unable to personally present the donation.

A long-time friend, Siddiq Mohamed, did the honours recently on his behalf and also encouraged the inmates to remember the words of Paul about life changes. He hope they enjoy their recreational time playing cricket.
Mohamed promised this won’t be the end of supporting the inmates, as they have other initiatives planned in the near future.

At the previous visit, the prisoners questioned the all-rounder about life as an international cricketer, the demands of the coaches, and the pressures he faces in life.
They also indicated it was the first time an active sport personality of such calibre had visited the facility and they appreciated the wisdom he shared.

