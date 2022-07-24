‘Fastest woman alive’ Jackson puts on a show for 200m

NEWLY crowned women’s 200m world champion, Shericka Jackson, insists she was determined to put on a show for the much-anticipated event at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Friday.

By any measure, the young Jamaican certainly succeeded in doing so. En route to the gold medal, Jackson clocked the fastest time recorded for the event in 34 years. As it stands, only American Florence Griffith-Joyner, whose record still stands at 21.34, has gone faster.

The Jamaican’s time of 21.45 was a new national record and eclipsed the previous mark of 21.53 recorded by her compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Beijing Olympics last year.

“I wanted to come out here and put on a show and I did just that. The fastest woman alive, a national record, and a personal best, I can’t complain,” Jackson said.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise to her lofty position in world sprinting having begun her professional career at the 400m distance in 2015. The win was the first gold medal for the athlete at any major championship.

Griffith-Joyner’s world record, however, continues to be elusive but Jackson insists that isn’t a cause for concern at the moment. “I wasn’t thinking about any time, the world record wasn’t on my mind. I was just going out there to execute each round as best as possible and when the time comes it comes.” (Sportsmax)