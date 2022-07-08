Shakib unavailable for West Indies ODIs, Zimbabwe tour

BANGLADESH Cricket Board (BCB) officials have said all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is unavailable for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe as well as for the three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Cricbuzz has last month reported that Shakib is unlikely to play in the three ODIs in West Indies as well as in the Zimbabwe tour, and BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus confirmed the same yesterday, before getting into a meeting with the selection panel at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three ODIs after the ongoing T20I series at Guyana on July 10, 13 and 16.

After the meeting Jalal informed reporters that Shakib is not available for the tour of Zimbabwe, scheduled in July-August.

“Shakib is not available for the Zimbabwe tour and informed us about it before and so we sat with selection panel regarding the formation of the team,” said Jalal. “Most of the other senior players are available and they want to play,” he added.

Cricbuzz understands BCB is mulling the idea of sending a second-string team to Zimbabwe though a final decision in this regard is yet to be taken. (Cricbuzz)