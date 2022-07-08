Kohli heads list of senior players rested for Windies ODIs

MUMBAI, India (CMC) – India have rested the big three of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their three-match One-Day International series against West Indies bowling off later this month.

In fact, the tourists who will be led by left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan, will also miss the likes of Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami, as selectors have opted to rest many of the senior players due to the side’s hectic schedule.

The series against West Indies bowls off five days after India’s white-ball series against England, which runs from July 7-17.

Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have all, meanwhile, been included for a chance to impress selectors.

Kohli, the former captain, is India’s leading batter with over 12 000 runs from 260 ODIs while Rohit, an aggressive opener, averages 48 from 230 ODIs.

Bumrah, India’s new-ball champion, has taken 113 wickets from 70 ODIs at an average of 25.

The ODI series against West Indies will be played entirely at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad from July 22 to 27.

Immediately after, India take on the hosts in a five-match Twenty20 International series from July 29 to August 7, with matches carded for the Brian Lara Stadium also in Trinidad, Warner Park in St Kitts and Central Broward Park Stadium in Florida.

West Indies are currently wrapping up a T20 International series against Bangladesh with the final game yesterday in Guyana. A three-match ODI series against the Asian side follows from July 10 to 16, also in Guyana.

SQUAD – Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wkp.), Sanju Samson (wkp.), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.