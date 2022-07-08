Shai Hope joins Guyana Amazon Warriors

… Rahkeem Cornwall moves from Saint Lucia Kings to Barbados Royals in 2022 CPL draft

SHAI Hope has signed for the Guyana Amazon Warriors as the draft for the 2022 season of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) was completed yesterday.

Hope will join Ronsford Beaton and Veerasammy Permaul in the many-time ‘bridesmaids’, who will be hoping to go one better this season.

Meanwhile, Rahkeem Cornwall has moved from the Saint Lucia Kings to join the Barbados Royals. The Royals also picked up exciting young batter Teddy Bishop and seamer Nyeem Young.

Two-time champions, Jamaica Tallawahs picked up Trinidadian batter Amir Jangoo and experienced Barbadian seam bowler Raymon Reifer, while St Kitts & Nevis Patriots re-drafted Joshua da Silva and Jon Russ Jaggesar. They have also brought in Keacy Carty and Jaden Carmichael.

Saint Lucia Kings signed upcoming talent Ackeem Auguste who captained West Indies at the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup, along with Preston McSween and Leroy Lugg.

Four-time CPL winners Trinbago Knight Riders re-drafted the experienced Khary Pierre along with fellow Trinidadians Anderson Phillip and Terrence Hinds.

Saint Lucia Kings and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots both have one overseas spot yet to be filled. These players will be announced in the coming weeks.

With the draft now completed the teams for the 2022 Hero CPL are as follows:

BARBADOS ROYALS: Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, David Miller, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Obed McCoy, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan, Hayden Walsh, Rahkeem Cornwall, Oshane Thomas, Devon Thomas, Joshua Bishop, Justin Greaves, Corbin Bosch, Nyeem Young, Teddy Bishop, Ramon Simmonds.

JAMAICA TALLAWHS: Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Imad Waseem, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amar Mangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk McKenzie, Joshua James.

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair.

ST KITTS and NEVIS PATRIOTS: Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius, Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Dewald Brevis, Izharulhaq Naveed, Joshua Da Silva, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Keacy Carty, Kelvin Pittman, Jaden Carmichael, Qasim Akram.

SAINT LUCIA KINGS: Faf Du Plessis, Tim David, Roston Chase, Johnson Charles, Kesrick Williams, David Wiese, Alzarri Joseph, Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Deyal, Jeavor Royal, Matthew Forde, Leroy Lugg, Preston McSween, Larry Edwards, Akeem Auguste, Rivaldo Clarke.

TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Colin Munro, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Tion Webster, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Terrence Hinds, Leonardo Julien, Shaaron Lewis, Ravi Rampaul.

Qasim Akram will be with the Patriots until September 12 when he will be replaced by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Ravi Rampaul will be with Knight Riders until September 12 when he will be replaced by Maheesh Theekshana.