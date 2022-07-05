Harbour View FC win 2022 Jamaica Premier League title 6-5 on penalties

Harbour View FC claimed their fifth Premier League title 6-5 on penalties over first-time finalists Dunbeholden in the 2022 Jamaica Premier League final at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Fabian McCarthy’s miss handed Harbour View the title after the teams played to a 1-1 draw after regulation and extra time.

Colorado Murray opened the scoring in just the second minute when he latched on to a defence-splitting pass from Jahshaun Anglin and shot past goalkeeper Damion Hyatt.

Dunbeholden grew into the game and launched several raids on the Harbour View goal, creating several half chances but errant final passes and poor finishing proved costly. Kimoni Bailey should have levelled the score in the 26th minute but he shot wide of the left upright from inside the box.

Minutes later, Murray should have doubled Harbour View’s lead as after a nice inter-play inside the box he shot wide from 10 yards. Bailey was once again guilty of poor finishing shooting wide from inside the box in the 43rd minute mere moments before Oshane Staple shot over the bar from just outside the box as Harbour View took their 1-0 lead into the break.

Dunbeholden picked up from where they left off in the first but continued to be profligate before the goal. However, their persistence eventually paid off when Bygrave’s cross was steered home by Demario Phillips in the 56th minute.

The action swung from end to end with both teams missing good chances to take the lead but it eventually came down to penalties when McCarthy attempting to level the score at 6-6, blasted over the crossbar into the stands.

His miss set off wild celebrations from goalkeeper Amal Knight and the Harbour players, who just made it into the playoffs having finished sixth in the league standings.

The victory for Harbour View is their first since 2013 and created history for head coach Ludlow Bernard became the first coach in Jamaica’s football history to win the Manning Cup title as well as the Premier League title.

Bernard won the Manning Cup with Kingston College earlier this year.

In the play-off for third place, Cavalier defeated Waterhouse 4-1.