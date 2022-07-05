News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Sampson, Wong and Khan excel at Intermediate Bodybuilding Championships
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
The respective overall winners: Michael Sampson (second from left), Aliya Wong (third from left) and Yusuf Khan (second from right) with members of the GBBFF on Saturday evening.
The respective overall winners: Michael Sampson (second from left), Aliya Wong (third from left) and Yusuf Khan (second from right) with members of the GBBFF on Saturday evening.

HREE of the country’s rising bodybuilding stars, Michael Sampson, Aliya Wong and Yusuf Khan outflexed their opponents en route to the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Intermediate Bodybuilding and Mr Berbice Championships, which was held in the Ancient County over the weekend.

At the Berbice High School auditorium, the trio who won the novice titles at the 2021 Novice Bodybuilding Championships in Linden again won the bodybuilding Ms Bikini and Mr Physique titles respectively.

All three also improved in confidence and showmanship.

Khan from the Unity Gym got the better of gym-mate S. Sajar in the Men’s Physique battle, while Sampson from Pro Fit Booth Camp was able to ease past Tashan Rodney in the 177 lbs and over category, before he flexed his way to the overall bodybuilding title ahead of U165 lbs winner, Total Fitness’s Bertlon Halley and the U176 lbs winner Randy Halley from Universal Gym, respectively.

U154 lbs winner Dellon Johnson from Unity Gym finished fourth overall and Kadeem Bowen the U143 lbs winner from Primal Fitness, fifth.

Michael Sampson (left) was a clear winner in the bodybuilding segment.

Along with winning the bodybuilding title, Sampson also won the Mr Berbice overall title.

He had defeated Rodney in the Mr Berbice 165 and over lbs, while Donald Lindie had won the Mr Berbice U165 lbs title ahead of Nigel Hector.

Meanwhile, Wong was crowned the Ms Bikini champion after she got the better of Marlyn Thomas from Total Fitness Gym.

The GBBFF will now switch their attention to the Central American and Caribbean Championships, which is scheduled from July 27 to August 1 in Barbados.

Recently, they shortlisted 13 elite athletes and two officials for the upcoming championships.

These included Rosanna Fung, who medalled at the IFBB Florida Classic in the US late last month, the resurgent Angelica Ramos and the up-and-coming Asanti Conway and Christina King in the Bikini category.

The males are new pro-card holder Kerwin Clarke, the experienced Mr Physique, champion of Guyana, Emmerson Campbell; Mr Guyana 2021 Darious Ramsammy, Roger Callender, Nicholas Albert, Julio Sinclair, Colin Chesney and Jonathan Jeffrey.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.