Sampson, Wong and Khan excel at Intermediate Bodybuilding Championships

HREE of the country’s rising bodybuilding stars, Michael Sampson, Aliya Wong and Yusuf Khan outflexed their opponents en route to the Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) Intermediate Bodybuilding and Mr Berbice Championships, which was held in the Ancient County over the weekend.

At the Berbice High School auditorium, the trio who won the novice titles at the 2021 Novice Bodybuilding Championships in Linden again won the bodybuilding Ms Bikini and Mr Physique titles respectively.

All three also improved in confidence and showmanship.

Khan from the Unity Gym got the better of gym-mate S. Sajar in the Men’s Physique battle, while Sampson from Pro Fit Booth Camp was able to ease past Tashan Rodney in the 177 lbs and over category, before he flexed his way to the overall bodybuilding title ahead of U165 lbs winner, Total Fitness’s Bertlon Halley and the U176 lbs winner Randy Halley from Universal Gym, respectively.

U154 lbs winner Dellon Johnson from Unity Gym finished fourth overall and Kadeem Bowen the U143 lbs winner from Primal Fitness, fifth.

Along with winning the bodybuilding title, Sampson also won the Mr Berbice overall title.

He had defeated Rodney in the Mr Berbice 165 and over lbs, while Donald Lindie had won the Mr Berbice U165 lbs title ahead of Nigel Hector.

Meanwhile, Wong was crowned the Ms Bikini champion after she got the better of Marlyn Thomas from Total Fitness Gym.

The GBBFF will now switch their attention to the Central American and Caribbean Championships, which is scheduled from July 27 to August 1 in Barbados.

Recently, they shortlisted 13 elite athletes and two officials for the upcoming championships.

These included Rosanna Fung, who medalled at the IFBB Florida Classic in the US late last month, the resurgent Angelica Ramos and the up-and-coming Asanti Conway and Christina King in the Bikini category.

The males are new pro-card holder Kerwin Clarke, the experienced Mr Physique, champion of Guyana, Emmerson Campbell; Mr Guyana 2021 Darious Ramsammy, Roger Callender, Nicholas Albert, Julio Sinclair, Colin Chesney and Jonathan Jeffrey.