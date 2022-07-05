News Archives
Edgbaston officials investigate crowd racism at England v India Test
Edgbaston chief executive Stuart Cain
EDGBASTON officials are investigating allegations of racist behaviour by members of the crowd during the ongoing Test between England and India.

One account on social media said there was racist abuse directed at India fans in the Eric Hollies stand.

Another stated the “disgusting racism” faced was “some of the worst abuse we’ve ever experienced at a match”.

Edgbaston officials apologised and said they would investigate the matter as soon as possible.

They said in a tweet:
“We’re incredible sorry to read this and do not condone this behaviour in any way.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board said:
“We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today’s Test match.

“We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket.”

Later on Monday, Stuart Cain, chief executive at Edgbaston, added: “I’m gutted by these reports as we’re working hard to make Edgbaston a safe, welcoming environment for all.”Having seen the initial tweets, I’ve spoken personally to the gentleman who raised them and we’re now speaking to the stewards in this area to establish what happened.

“Nobody should be subject to any form of abuse at Edgbaston. So, once we’ve got all the facts, we will make sure this issue is addressed swiftly.”

An India fan identifying herself as Reena said: “Had an amazing three days watching Test cricket with some brilliant fans from both teams but today ruined the whole experience.

“Waited a long time for this Test match, what a sad ending.”

England need 119 more runs to beat India on the final day.(BBC Sport)

Staff Reporter

