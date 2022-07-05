Chanderpaul appointed USA Women’s senior and Under-19 head coach

FORMER West Indies batter Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been snapped up by USA Cricket as the head coach of the Women’s national side as well as their U19 team.

Chanderpaul’s tenure – for one and a half years until the end of 2023 – begins on Sunday (July 3) as the U19 side gear up for the Under-19 T20 Championship, in Trinidad and Tobago, from today,July 5.

Chanderpaul brings some coaching experience with him – he has served as the batting consultant of the West Indies U19 side and is currently the head coach of the Jamaica Tallawahs in the CPL.

“I am excited to have been appointed as the Head Coach of the USA National Women’s Team and Women’s Under 19 Team. The Women’s game is something I am a huge advocate of, and I have followed the progress of the USA Women’s National team with keen interest,” Chanderpaul said following his appointment.

“I’ve enjoyed being involved in American cricket over the years as a resident of Orlando, so to be given this opportunity to become the Head Coach for USA Cricket is an incredible one. I’m really looking forward to using my 20+ years of international cricket and my recent coaching experiences, to help the women’s teams progress to World Cups in years to come, particularly the inaugural Under 19 Cricket World Cup in January.”

USA Cricket Operations director Richard Done expressed his delight at the coup, given Chanderpaul’s rich experience as an international player – a career spanning 21 years.

“We are thrilled to have attracted someone of Shivnarine Chanderpaul’s caliber to work with both the Women’s Senior and U19 Teams as Women’s Head Coach, and lead them onto the global stage,” Done said. “We have an exciting crop of young cricketers, of which many are already making their mark at senior level. Combining the two roles will provide coaching consistency across teams for those players as they develop.”

“Apart from his distinguished playing career of 454 Test, ODI, and T20I matches, and captaining West Indies, Shivnarine comes to USA Cricket with head coach experience in the CPL, and having worked closely with both male and female elite players in the West Indies, and internationally.

“This depth of experience will be invaluable, not only in his primary role, but to the development of the wider high-performance player and coaching pathways in the USA. Shivnarine’s passion for the Women’s game and long-standing links with American cricket made him the stand-out candidate from the recruitment process that saw much interest,” Done added. (Cricbuzz)