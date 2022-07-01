Woman’s body found plastic-wrapped on roadside; soldier in custody

THE body of a 29-year-old mother of one, Donalesa Parks, was discovered early Thursday morning dumped at the side of a road at Courtland Village Public Road, East Berbice, just a short distance away from the main suspect’s home.

Parks, a hairdresser of No. 2 Village, East Canje, is believed to have been strangled. A 33-year-old soldier, whom it is claimed the woman visited on Wednesday, has been detained.

Parks’ sister said she last saw the deceased woman early Wednesday morning. In her recollection, Parks’ sister said the now-deceased woman was travelling to Fort Ordinance, Berbice.

Parks’ sister said her sister did not meet the client, as they were not there.

Relatives became alarmed when Parks did not return home. A search was launched and a report made to the police. As the search continued Thursday morning, the family’s worst fear was confirmed as the young mother’s body was found.

As news spread of the discovery, relatives and friends swarmed the site of the discovery in disbelief.

After the body was transported to the Port Mourant Hospital where the death declaration was officially made, the deceased woman’s family poured into the compound. They were inconsolable.

Mortimer Amsterdam, the deceased woman’s uncle who lives in Baracara, Canje Creek, said his niece is a quiet and easy going person.

It was also disclosed that Parks’ mother had, before the body was found, travelled “up the Corentyne”.

“The mother left to come up the Corentyne where she know (sic) the boy does live,” Mortimer said, adding: “the [suspect’s] sister told her (the mother) [that] the boy and her (the now-dead woman) were upstairs yesterday. But he left to go to work this morning with his bag but they didn’t see back the girl.”

Mortimer said after the conversation the mother noticed a pair of slippers and a wig belonging to her daughter which prompted them to search the area.

“They start searching and opposite the house they see a bag, and they called in the Police also; and when they check, they see the girl inside the bag,” the dead woman’s uncle recounted.

Meanwhile, the suspect left his Courtland, East Berbice home, and returned to Base Camp Ayanganna on Thursday. He was subsequently detained by military officers and handed over to the police as the investigation into the gruesome murder continues.

The body of the deceased woman is presently at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting an autopsy.