$30M water well for Kariako Village
The Kariako community (DPI photo)
RESIDENTS of Kariako, Region One (Barima-Waini), will soon benefit from improved access to potable water, as plans are in place to drill a new $30 million well in the village during the first quarter of 2023.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, said the project will be undertaken by the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF), and will include the drilling of a well, a pipe network with service connections, and a photovoltaic system.

The new water system, Minister Croal said, will add to the existing system which provides water to some sections of the village including schools, the health centre and other public buildings.

The announcement came following calls by residents on Sunday for an additional system to provide potable water for persons located in a cluster aback the main area of the riverine village.

“You have a system here, and we did some maintenance work and you have improvements already…the aim is to ensure those persons who currently do not have access, benefit from the service,” Minister Croal said.

He related that the government is committed to ensuring that all citizens have access to potable water, in keeping with the United Nations Sustainable Goal Number Six — water and sanitation for all.

Some 70 communities are spread across the three Region One districts- Moruca, Matarkai, and Mabaruma. Currently, only 55 per cent of the entire area has access to potable water.

With several wells expected to be drilled in villages, including Waramuri, Himacabra, Hobodiah, Kaburi, Manawarin, Kwebanna and Santa Rosa, access to potable water is expected to move up to 70 per cent across the region.

Staff Reporter

