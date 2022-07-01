PAHO commits US$750,000 to improve regional public health  

THE Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) committed US$750,000 to support programmes of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) over the next 18 months.

The two health organisations signed a subsidiary agreement to improve regional public health, including health security, at the Trinidad Hilton, on Wednesday.

Sub-regional Programme Director, PAHO Caribbean, Dean Chambliss said: “These agreements not only provide structure to our alliance, but also symbolise the commitment we share to working together to advance public health in the Caribbean region, in support of our Member States and the Caribbean people.”

Chambliss was high in praise for the work of CARPHA and expressed his appreciation for the critical role the agency plays in preserving and advancing regional public health.

He said: “Since it began operations in 2013, CARPHA has evolved into the public health leader it is today. Along with enhancing national capacities to deliver public health goods and services and providing laboratory support for disease surveillance to its member states, CARPHA co-ordinates responses to public health crises in the Caribbean.”

Executive Director of CARPHA, Dr. Joy St. John, acknowledged and thanked PAHO for its continued support over the last 10 years of operations.

She said: “CARPHA looks forward to the continued collaboration with PAHO; as one of its longstanding partners, both as a funding partner and a technical partner in the delivery of care to the citizens and visitors of CARICOM.”

Projects under the CARPHA-PAHO work plan for 2022-2023, which will benefit from funding provided under this subsidiary agreement, include improving access to safe and affordable medicines, the implementation of policy for healthy food environments and strengthening capacities of countries for the surveillance of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Dr. St. John said that the CARPHA’s mandate to improve public health in the region will continue to remain a priority as the agency continues to align its activities to its strategic objectives and the overall vision of the Caribbean co-operation in health.