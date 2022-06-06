Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn and Permanent Secretary Mae Toussaint Jr Thomas attended the Guyana Police Force Gymkhana 2022 at the Uitvlugt Community Centre ground, West Coast Demerara on Sunday. Also in attendance were government ministers, Susan Rodrigues and Pauline Sukhai; Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken, and other senior and junior officers and ranks of the Guyana Police Force (Ministry of Home Affairs photo)

