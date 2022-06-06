News Archives
CNBC to feature Exxon’s operations in Guyana
Liza

AMERICAN cable news channel, CNBC, is set to release a documentary on the operations of oil-and-gas giant, ExxonMobil, in Guyana.

In a ‘promo’ of the documentary, CNBC Journalist, David Faber appeared in a brief clip on board one of the Floating Production Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessels off the coast of Guyana.

The programme, which is set to air on June 22 on CNBC, is titled “ExxonMobil at the crossroads”, and is expected to feature an exclusive look inside the company.

CNBC is an American cable business news channel, which is a division of the NBC Universal news group. It usually covers business topics and information on financial markets, with business-themed documentaries and reality shows.

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil, through its subsidiary, Esso Exploration and production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), has made several oil discoveries offshore Guyana, and has been conducting exploration activities in Guyana since 2008.

The first discovery was made in 2015, from their Liza-1 well, with a significant oil find followed by discoveries in 2017, 2018, 2019 and onwards.

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
