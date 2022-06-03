Kes heats up Marriott parking lot for ‘Stinging Nettles’

“I CONSIDER allyuh muh people!” were the lyrics that opened the Independence Day performance of Trinidadian Soca superstar, Kes, when he took to the stage at the Georgetown Marriott Hotel’s parking lot.

The El Dorado Stinging Nettles Concert was, by far, the most anticipated event for Guyanese Soca lovers. Kes the Band is renowned for its groovy Soca renditions, their last appearance in Guyana being two years ago at the similarly-named event in 2019.

The May 26 show lived up to its extremely high expectation, with the ambience featuring greenery, and the El Dorado Rum bars well-lit and exquisitely designed.

The “Jolene” singer emerged on stage just around 21:30 hrs after a rousing musical introduction from his band.

Donning red pants and a black jacket, the singing sensation came on stage to a rousing welcome from Soca fans. ‘People’, his opening number, saw Kes reminding the crowd that he was here to “fete” with his people.

The energy Kes brought to the stage was infectious, as the crowd, which was more settled before his entrance, came to life. Phone lights shone across the crowd, centering the Soca megastar.

It feels like every Kes song is a hit song. His performance of “Liki Tiki” had party-goers swaying from side to side as the groovy vibe filled the air.

Not even the Atlantic Ocean’s breeze was enough to cool the atmosphere. The “Jam down” singer quickly rid himself of his jacket, while fete-goers were lost in the music, gyrating the night away.

One patron, positioned at the front of the stage, was lucky to have Kes take her phone and make a video, which he later reposted on his social media.

In true Kes fashion, just as his over hour set was coming to a close, he promptly grabbed the Golden Arrowhead and waved it in the air as he altered the lyrics to his road march hit, ‘Savannah Grass’.

Singing “Guyana Grass,” Kes extended independence wishes to patrons. Chutney heavyweights, Ravi B and Nisha B closed the night’s concert. (Shamar Meusa)