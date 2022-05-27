Police investigating Ruimveldt fatal shooting

… accused cop under close arrest

THE Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is currently investigating an alleged fatal shooting of a 30-year-old fisherman by an armed police rank on Tuesday.

According to a police release today, the deceased man, Deanraj Singh, also known as ‘Steve’, was shot at Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown sometime around 20:00 hrs.

He was the reputed husband of Akisha Madramootoo, 32, a fisherwoman who resides with their three children at Riverview Squatting Area.

“They separated a few years ago, but Steve would frequently visit the house and assault and threaten Akisha. The woman stated that she was afraid of his constant threats and assault because she is aware that he has a gun,” the law enforcement agency said in its statement.

It added: “As a result, on June 25th, 2021, she was granted a Protection Order by the court against him; however, despite the Order being granted, he consistently violated the Order by going to her house and beating her up and damaging her property; the most recent time being on Sunday, May 15th, 2022”.

According to the police, Singh was no stranger to the law since he was previously charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and assault.

Additionally, there are two pending warrants for Singh’s arrest with several criminal charges pending against him.

The police report said that on Tuesday last at around 20:00 hrs, Akisha was at home when the now-deceased fisherman went to the house, in violation of the Protection Order, and assaulted her.

The matter was reported to the Ruimveldt Police Station. Police officers, including a member of the community policing group, responded to the call.

One officer was armed with a .38 revolver, with six live rounds.

“The ranks went to a house at Riverview Ruimveldt, where Steve Singh and some other friends were drinking.

“When he saw the ranks, he ran into a house, jumped through a window, and dashed towards the Demerara River. The police ranks, as well as the victim (Akisha), all followed him.

“One of the police ranks claim that while walking on the landing heading towards the river, he heard a sound coming from the bushes on the riverbank, so he quickly shined his torchlight in the direction and saw Steve with an object in his right hand, which was followed by a loud explosion, so he immediately discharged two rounds in Steve’s direction, and he saw him run and jump into the Demerara River.

“The ranks searched the area for Steve, but he was not found,” the police report said.

Singh’s lifeless body was discovered on Wednesday morning around 06:45 hours by a fisherman, Deonarine Boodhoo, who went to the Riverview area to make repairs to his boat.

According to police, Singh was discovered lying face down on the “mudflat”. The body was examined by crime scene technicians, who discovered one suspected gunshot wound on the right side of his abdomen.

The body is currently at the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination. The area was searched, but no trace of the suspected firearm was discovered.

The hands of both the deceased and the police rank, as well as clothing, were swabbed for gun powder residue.

The firearm, ammunition, and spent shells were marked, sealed, and delivered to the Ballistics Department for analysis. Statements have also been collected as the OPR investigation continues.

The police officer who allegedly fired the fatal shot is presently under close arrest, pending the outcome of the investigation.