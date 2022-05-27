Three children dead in house fire; cause reportedly electrical

-Fire Service confirms

THE Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) community has been plunged into mourning following the ghastly news that three children perished in an early-morning fire on Thursday at their 10th Field Barnwell home.

The children have been identified as eight-year-old, Timothy Kippins; six-year-old, Trayshaw Kippins; and one-year-old, Zhlia. Their mother, Tracy Flur, 23, is employed as a security officer and was at work when she received the heart-breaking news.

A neighbour, who requested to remain anonymous, said she observed the house on fire and immediately ran to the scene.

She also confirmed that the children were left alone at the house; however, their relatives lived two plots away and would “check up” on them while the mother was away at work during the nights.

She also recalled hearing screams from the home but within a matter of minutes, the fire had consumed the one-level ‘shack.’

Fire Chief (ag.), Gregory Wickham, who was at the scene told this newspaper that the Fire Service received the report around 01:25hrs and two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location.

“Because of the terrain, they could not have come any closer to the scene. So, the firefighters had to get there by foot,” he told this newspaper.

The firefighters had to walk almost 20 minutes through a muddy dam to the scene.

“When they were in close enough proximity to the fire scene, they noticed flames and smoke…When they got closer, they realised that the building was totally gutted,” he added.

According to the fire department, the fire was electrical in nature. A source in the department said there was an illegal electrical connection to the home.

Speaking with the media at the scene following the tragedy, the grieving mother said, “I really don’t know what happen last night; I left to go to work. I got a phone call saying that my house on fire when I deh at work.”

She alleged that her former boyfriend, whom she said was abusive which caused her to secure a restraining order, deliberately set her home afire. The woman claimed that on Wednesday evening the man called her and she refused to answer.

“I was in a relationship with an abusive boyfriend. I go [sic] to the station countless times to make a report. This month-end supposed to be we court date and he tell me that how anytime I go to court it gon be the last day I ever see a police and that how he gon kill me,” the woman said.

“He threatened me nuff time that he gon burn down me house… but me ain’t know he gon burn down the house with me children them inside…. Why he didn’t just put them out of the house,” the woman said while sobbing uncontrollably.

Flur added that on countless nights she is forced to seek shelter as the man would often attack her with weapons while making threats to kill her and the children.

She recalled that one time he even threatened to kill her and bury the body where nobody can find it.

The single parent explained that her children spent time at her parents’ home while she is away at work. She also explained that she was recently forced to take time off from work after the man threatened to kill her if he sees her in public.

“I ask for a couple of days off from work just like fuh don’t get to see him because I get a restraining order for he not to come to me place and last night he called me and I refused to answer the phone… I don’t know why,” the woman said.

Scores of neighbours and onlookers gathered in front of the gutted house as the firemen searched for the children in the rubble. Around 13:00hrs, the charred remains of the children were removed from the scene.

The police also questioned the father of one of the children, who said that he was away at work when he learned of the news.

The police also arrested the woman’s alleged abusive ex-boyfriend as the investigation is still ongoing.

The resident also complained about the deplorable state of the road, which they said was a major hindrance for the firefighters and the police.

“The road is the problem mek the children had to lose their life… anytime the road was properly done that fire truck would have drive [sic] in. They come in time but the time they tek fuh walk in the house was already flattened,” Roxanne Alleyne, a resident, said.

“We are calling on the relevant authorities to look into this,” the woman said.